59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Manufacturing counties still struggling ahead of Michigan primary

Kim Hart
Adapted from Third Way; Chart: Axios Visuals

The counties in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that flipped from blue to red in 2016 all have something in common: they're heavily reliant on manufacturing and are still struggling amid industrial decline.

Why it matters: Michigan's primary on Tuesday will serve as a significant litmus test for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who are trying to win the trust of workers in those counties.

Flashback: In 2016, President Trump won by less than 80,000 votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

By the numbers: In 2000, about 25% of workers in the counties that flipped from safe Democratic zones to the GOP in 2016 worked in manufacturing, double the number in safe blue counties and the country overall, according to a new Third Way analysis. These jobs typically paid well and provided full benefits without needing a college education.

  • From 2012 to 2016, safe blue counties managed to attract 800 manufacturing firms and create jobs. By contrast, "flip" counties lost 260 manufacturing firms and the jobs they supported.
  • In safe blue counties, 60% of the population completed some post-secondary education and one-third had a bachelor's degree in 2016, compared to only one-fifth of those in flip counties.
  • Safe blue counties have five times more privately owned businesses than counties that flipped to the GOP in 2016.

Michigan added 19,500 jobs in 2018-2019, but at the same time lost 5,300 manufacturing jobs.

  • While jobs have increased overall, many come with low pay and limited benefits.
  • Per capita income in the state is 14% below the national average, writes Crain's Chad Livengood in Detroit. That's a big drop from 20 years ago, when wages and benefits for Michigan workers was 1% above the national average.

The big question: Do voters who flipped from safe blue to red in 2016 think Trump has done enough to revive struggling the struggling manufacturing industry?

  • "Democrats looking to compete here in 2020 need to heed the divide between flip and safe counties—and ensure solutions are tailored to help all communities thrive in a new economy," writes Jillian McGrath, economic policy advisor at Third Way.

What's next: The Pennsylvania and Wisconsin primaries are next month.

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

The most popular college basketball teams across the country

Courtesy: Vivid Seats

Texas Tech, Kentucky and Minnesota are the most popular college basketball teams when broken down by county, according to a map powered by Vivid Seats ticket sales data.

By the numbers: Texas has by far the most counties of any state, including a number of sparsely populated ones near Texas Tech, which tops the list in 119 counties, so that's a big reason why the Red Raiders are in the lead.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Sports
Orion Rummler

Paul Ryan: Biden is "the best bet the Democrats have" to beat Trump

Joe Biden and Paul Ryan bring a joint session of Congress to order in January 2017. Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that Joe Biden is "the best bet the Democrats have" to beat President Trump in 2020, but cautioned that he expects a more progressive candidate to ultimately win the nomination, CNBC reports.

What he's saying: Ryan said he believes that first-generation, college-educated, white-collar voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and his home state of Wisconsin are the key to winning in 2020 — and that they'll view Biden as a safe and moderate option.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Miriam Kramer

Blue Origin still plans to launch people this year

New Shepard takes flight in December 2019. Photo: Blue Origin

Blue Origin is planning to launch another test flight of its suborbital New Shepard space system as early as this month, with human test flights expected before the end of the year.

The big picture: The Jeff Bezos-backed rocket company pumped the brakes on its test flight program last year but is now gearing up to launch its next round of flights ahead of its first tests with human passengers.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Science