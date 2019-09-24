The Information and Bloomberg discuss a bundled subscription

The big picture: The subscription landscape is growing so competitive, that news companies banning together to sell joint subscription packages may be the next big trend.

Both The Information and Bloomberg Media's individual subscription price is higher than the typical consumer subscription, at $400 and $340, respectively per year.

The news comes as The Information looks to grow its corporate subscriptions.

Bloomberg launched its consumer-facing subscription service in 2018.

