The Information and Bloomberg discuss a bundled subscription

The Information has held talks with Bloomberg Media about a bundled subscription, sources tell Axios.
Why it matters: While the talks were preliminary and a potential partnership is not confirmed, both businesses cater to a high-end business consumer, so the audience alignment makes sense.
The big picture: The subscription landscape is growing so competitive, that news companies banning together to sell joint subscription packages may be the next big trend.
- Both The Information and Bloomberg Media's individual subscription price is higher than the typical consumer subscription, at $400 and $340, respectively per year.
- The news comes as The Information looks to grow its corporate subscriptions.
- Bloomberg launched its consumer-facing subscription service in 2018.
Go deeper: An exclusive club of media unicorns survives media industry turmoil