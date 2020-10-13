2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Bloomberg's New Economy Forum looks to take on Davos

Bloomberg

Bloomberg's New Economy Forum, going virtual this year for the first time, is on track to challenge the likes of the World Economic Forum, The Aspen Ideas Festival and others.

Why it matters: The forum will be the first major global convening of business and political leaders in the wake of the U.S. election. The World Economic Forum has been pushed until next summer.

Driving the news: The agenda for the four-day, live-streamed event, happening from November 16-19th, will focus on five core topic areas: finance, trade, climate, health and cities.

  • Its preliminary speaker line-up features participants like Michael Bloomberg, forum Honorary Chair Dr. Henry Kissinger, and Co-Chair Henry Paulson, Jr, as well as Christine Lagarde, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and many others.
  • To make the forum possible, Bloomberg Media is partnering with several global think-tanks, including the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Europe, and the Mandela Institute for Development Studies (MINDS) to bring the event live.
  • It will co-host the four-day forum with the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE) who it hosted the event with in-person in 2019.

Between the lines: The New Economic Forum is different from other large-scale global events in that it was created during a globalized internet era, and after the Great Recession.

  • The global gathering is designed to create a community of business and government leaders across the East and West to address the global crises of the new economy.
  • The agenda is driven by issues and trends identified by Bloomberg Media's global newsroom of over 2,700 journalists.
  • China's ascendancy to a major world economic power is a major theme.

Be smart: The event is unprecedented both in size and scope for a media publisher.

  • Most large-scale events, like the World Economic Forum, are funded primarily through membership fees from the world's largest companies.
  • The NEF is funded through commercial partners and to-date it's been a commercial success.

Sources tell Axios that Bloomberg Media brought in over $30 million last year and that NEF makes up for more than half of the company's total live events business.

  • While most U.S. publishers focus on U.S. events, Bloomberg Media has pushed to invest in the global events space.
  • Last year, the company’s global live event business had expanded to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with nearly half (45%) of its virtual event attendees come from regions outside the Americas.

The big picture: Bloomberg Media's strategy year-to-date has been to diversify its revenue into three main pillars: subscriptions, streaming and live events

  • The company says it has grown 13% in total revenue year-over-year.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

How Amy Coney Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Appointing three Supreme Court justices will likely be President Trump’s most important achievement, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett may well be the most important of the three.

Why it matters: Barrett would transform the court’s internal politics, handicapping Chief Justice John Roberts and establishing a new center of gravity on the right. Her presence would force a whole new set of strategic calculations among the justices — and those calculations will shape the law of the land for a generation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Juliet BartzMike AllenJim VandeHeiOrion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump’s biggest Twitter cheerleaders

Expand chart
Data: Axios research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Juliet Bartz, Orion Rummler/Axios

Positive tweets about President Trump by elected Republicans in Congress who have held office throughout his term increased 161% between the first 60 days of the Trump administration and the same 60-day period in 2020, according to an analysis for “Axios on HBO.”

Why it matters: Trump’s chorus of Republican supporters on Capitol Hill has grown even louder and more enthusiastic, even as polls in swing states and key Senate races turned on the GOP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Juliet BartzMike AllenJim VandeHeiOrion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Always Trumpers: The president’s unbreakable wall

Data: Axios research and FiveThirtyEight's Trump Score. See our methodology here. Note(*): Senator Mitt Romney did not join Congress until January 2019. However, statements he made as a prominent GOP figure prior to his time in office were taken into consideration. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Sara Wise, Juliet Bartz, Orion Rummler/Axios

More than 85% of elected Republicans who have been in Congress throughout President Trump’s term have largely stood by him through seven crises that would have crushed most politicians, according to a comprehensive new study by "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: The data shows how Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has tightened — especially in the last two years — as his dissenters have largely piped down, been tossed out, or currently face the threat of losing re-election.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow