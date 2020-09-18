2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Mike Bloomberg's anti-chaos theory

Mike Allen, author of AM

CNN's Anderson Cooper questions Joe Biden last night at a drive-in town hall in Moosic, Pa., outside Scranton. Photo: CNN

Mike Bloomberg's $100 million Florida blitz begins today and will continue "wall to wall" in all 10 TV markets through Election Day, advisers tell me.

Why it matters: Bloomberg thinks that Joe Biden putting away Florida is the most feasible way to head off the national chaos we could have if the outcome of Trump v. Biden remained uncertain long after Election Day.

  • "If Biden wins Florida, it's much harder for Trump to falsely claim victory on election night," a Bloomberg adviser told me. "Florida is a toss-up, but winnable."

While Trump could win without what is now his home state, it'd be incredibly hard. If Biden were to pair a decisive Florida victory with a win up the coast in swing state North Carolina, we could know the new president quickly.

  • Both those states traditionally report quickly (if Florida isn't tied!), and are on Eastern time. So Biden and Bloomberg are eying them as keys to a knockout.

Bloomberg's data agency, Hawkish, revealed its "Red Mirage" scenario to "Axios on HBO" last month — the fear that with Republicans voting heavily in persona and Democrats voting heavily by mail, the map could look pretty red on election night, even if Biden is ultimately the victor.

  • Bloomberg's all-in bet on Florida is his strategy for keeping the "Red Mirage" a data model and not a reality.

Part of Bloomberg's plan is to put big money into Latino vote-by-mail mobilization ... targeted Hispanic radio, digital and get-out-the-vote efforts ... and Black and Latino groups that can help with ground game.

  • Biden's softness with Latino voters is one of the biggest alarm bells that's ringing with otherwise confident Democrats.

Below: "Responsibility," from Priorities USA Action, the ad that begins the Blooomberg blitz.

Rashaan Ayesh
Sep 16, 2020

DeSantis to end federal unemployment program, saying Florida can't afford it

Trump speaks with DeSantis at Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, Sept. 8. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) plans to terminate a Trump program that supports unemployment benefits for out-of-work Floridians because the state's jobless program doesn't have the resources to qualify for the federal assistance, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Florida is among the first states to stop the program because of the cost. The state doesn't pay its unemployed workers enough to meet the 25% matching requirement, so people will lose out on an extra $300 a week made possible by President Trump's executive order, Politico notes.

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Pence's former lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force announced that she plans to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, while accusing President Trump of costing lives with his pandemic response.

Why it matters: Olivia Troye, who described herself as a life-long Republican, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Arizona from “toss up” to “lean Democrat” in presidential race

Photos: Sean Rayford/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Thursday changed its forecast of Arizona in the presidential race from "toss up" to "lean Democrat," citing new polling data that shows the Sun Belt state slipping away from President Trump.

Why it matters: The rating in a crucial swing state doesn't bode well for President Trump's re-election chances. He won the state by more than 3 points in 2016.

