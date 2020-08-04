Bloomberg Media will launch a bundled subscription with The Athletic beginning this month, sources tell Axios.

The big picture: Bloomberg Media sees value in partnering with niche media outlets that it thinks can compliment its coverage.

In February, it announced a subscription bundle with The Information, a high-end business and tech publication.

Bloomberg Media launched its consumer-facing subscription service in 2018.

Details: The bundle comes with a discount. Those who purchase the $290 annual Bloomberg.com subscription (originally $415/year) will receive a free trial to The Athletic for six months, while those who opt for the $1.99 monthly subscription (originally $34.99/month) will have three months of free access to the sports news site.

The partnership also includes a video deal. The two companies are piloting an ongoing relationship where journalists from The Athletic are featured on Bloomberg Media's digital news network QuickTake to do reporting on the business, culture and technology of sports.

What's next: The subscription landscape is growing so competitive that news companies banding together to sell joint subscription packages may be the next big trend.