33 mins ago - World

"Blood and Oil" details MBS' "Game of Thrones" struggle for power in Saudi Arabia

Mike Allen, author of AM

Cover: Hachette

"Blood and Oil: Mohammed bin Salman's Ruthless Quest for Global Power," by Wall Street Journal reporters Bradley Hope and Justin Scheck, is coming a week from Tuesday from Hachette Books.

One reveal: "As King Abdullah lay dying, a veritable 'Game of Thrones' got underway among descendants of the Al Saud family. Salman and his son, Mohammed, won out despite efforts from other senior princes to undermine their ascent to rule the country."

Another tidbit: "Saudi Arabia devised a step-by-step plan to paint Qatar as a terrorist-supporting state in March 2017, months before it and allies in the region launched a full-out boycott of the country."

  • "The plan included a nine-by-nine matrix of journalists, ranked as friendly, neutral or hostile, and their influence as low, medium, or high."

👀 "Mohammed bin Salman's megayacht, Serene, travels in a group of 11 yachts, including support vessels and smaller yachts for additional guests," the authors write.

  • "He outfitted the interiors of his yacht with state-of-the-art multimedia equipment that can switch it from a place for meeting officials to a full-on party scene with a few buttons. A former helicopter hangar on board houses a private nightclub, complete with poles for dancers. The ship's crew aren't allowed to go there under any circumstances."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the Dow Jones shook up its members

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Dow Jones Industrial Average announced a major shakeup on Monday after the market closed — it booted Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies and ExxonMobil, the oldest member of the index, having joined in 1928.

What happened: Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell will replace those companies to "help diversify the index ... and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a note announcing the changes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NSA director says U.S. "disrupted a concerted effort to undermine" 2018 midterms

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The U.S. "disrupted a concerted effort to undermine the midterm elections" in 2018, writes NSA Director and head of U.S. Cyber Command Paul Nakasone, along with senior Cyber Command adviser Michael Sulmeyer, in Foreign Affairs.

Why it matters: Nakasone and Sulmeyer reveal that lessons from those incidents are being used to protect November's election from foreign interference.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's alternative reality

Sen. Tim Scott was the night's headliner. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The opening night of the Republican National Convention delighted President Trump's base with an alternative narrative where he masterfully deflected COVID, he's popular with Black Americans, and Joe Biden is a menacing leftist.

Why it matters: Although CNN and MSNBC cut away for fact checks, this week's convention gives the Trump campaign hour upon hour to show millions of viewers an America as Trump sees it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow