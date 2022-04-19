Blasts targeting Kabul school kill at least 6

Explosions hit a high school in a predominately Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least six and injuring several others, including children, AP reports.

The big picture: Authorities said they feared the death toll would rise. No group has claimed responsibility.

The city’s Emergency Hospital said it had received 10 people — all between the ages of 16 and 19 years old — who were wounded in the blasts.

What happened: At least two explosions occurred inside the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and another not far from the Mumtaz Education Center, Afghanistan's TOLO News reports.

The educational institutions are located in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, which is home to many from the Shiite Hazara community — an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by ISIS and other Sunni militants, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "I condemn today’s attacks in west Kabul once again targeting #Hazara #schoolchildren causing lives lost & dozens of casualties. I offer condolences to families & call for #investigation and #accountability for perpetrators," tweeted Richard Bennett, the UN’s new special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

Save the Children said in a statement it was "deeply saddened about reports that children have been injured, and possibly killed, in the blasts."

"All children have the right to access a safe education. No school should be deliberately targeted, and no child should fear physical harm at or on the way to school," the group added.

State of play: Schools in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood have been targeted in the past.