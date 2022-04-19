Blasts targeting Kabul school kill at least 6
Explosions hit a high school in a predominately Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least six and injuring several others, including children, AP reports.
The big picture: Authorities said they feared the death toll would rise. No group has claimed responsibility.
- The city’s Emergency Hospital said it had received 10 people — all between the ages of 16 and 19 years old — who were wounded in the blasts.
What happened: At least two explosions occurred inside the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and another not far from the Mumtaz Education Center, Afghanistan's TOLO News reports.
- The educational institutions are located in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, which is home to many from the Shiite Hazara community — an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by ISIS and other Sunni militants, per Reuters.
What they're saying: "I condemn today’s attacks in west Kabul once again targeting #Hazara #schoolchildren causing lives lost & dozens of casualties. I offer condolences to families & call for #investigation and #accountability for perpetrators," tweeted Richard Bennett, the UN’s new special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Afghanistan.
- Save the Children said in a statement it was "deeply saddened about reports that children have been injured, and possibly killed, in the blasts."
- "All children have the right to access a safe education. No school should be deliberately targeted, and no child should fear physical harm at or on the way to school," the group added.
State of play: Schools in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood have been targeted in the past.
- An attack on a girls' school in the area last May killed more than 80, including many students, per Reuters.
- Since taking control of Afghanistan last August, the Taliban have vowed to protect the country's Shiite minority, who were persecuted under the militant group's brutal rule in the 1990s.