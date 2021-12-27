Sign up for our daily briefing

Arizona Senate candidate brings NFTs to politics

Mike Allen
Mike Allen, author of AM

The candidate's NFT shows this early cover art. Photo: Blake Masters for Senate

Blake Masters, co-author of tech pioneer Peter Thiel's blockbuster "Zero to One," and now a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona, is offering NFTs with a limit of 99 copies.

Why it matters: Masters, 35, told Axios the plan is to attract support "from folks who are less conventional political donors and more founders and builders who want to see new thinking and new energy in our politics."

What's happening: Masters is leaning into his Silicon Valley ties with an "Origins NFT" that shows a rotating rendition of the early cover art he used to help persuade Thiel, his former Stanford Law professor, to collaborate on "Zero to One," published in 2014.

  • The NFTs will go to donors who give the maximum of $5,800 — half for the primary, and half for the general election if he wins.

Zoom out: Masters, who lives in his native Tucson, helps run Thiel Capital, a multibillion-dollar firm that invests in tech startups, and is president of the Thiel Foundation.

  • The Republican primary also includes Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Both aim to take on Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
  • Masters who was a guest on Tucker Carlson's show last week — held a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago that included former President Trump as a speaker. That gives Masters' camp hope for an endorsement.

Between the lines: The idea is to give donors a sense of ownership. Real-life events are planned for the virtual club.

  • Masters said: "The best NFT projects aren't just random 'art on the blockchain,'" but instead "create or support certain communities where people share an excitement about something in particular."

See the NFT.

Go deeper

Kate Marino
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top CEO worry for 2022: Job security

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Powerful CEOs worry about their job security as much as the rest of us do — in fact, maybe even more.

The big picture: An eye-popping 72% of CEOs are worried about losing their jobs due to the disruptions facing their industries, according to a new report out today from the global consulting firm AlixPartners.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 hours ago - Science

Winter storm lashes Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power Monday as a storm pummeled the Pacific Northwest — forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close, with travel warnings issued in the snow-lashed Sierra Nevada.

Threat level: The National Weather Service said significant snowfall hit West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with record cold weather in some West Coast areas. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Study: 10 biggest climate disasters of 2021 cost $170 billion

The scene in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Aug. 31 after Hurricane Ida swept through. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

10 of 2021's most extreme weather events were driven by climate change and caused a total of $170.3 billion in damages — with the deadly Hurricane Ida that struck the U.S. the most costly, per a new study.

Why it matters: Each of the 10 most destructive weather events caused over $1.5 billion damage, and Ida cost $65 billion, according to the study by U.K. charity Christian Aid.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow