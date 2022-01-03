Classic BlackBerry devices to stop working

The BlackBerry era ended for most people some time ago, but this week marks a final end of the road for the services that powered the iconic smartphones.

Why it matters: Those who still own a BlackBerry OS device will lose basic smartphone functionality.

The company first announced the shutdown in September 2020, but reminded users last month that services for the BlackBerry operating system will end Tuesday.

"As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," the company said in a statement.

In most cases, BlackBerry's Android-based smartphones will continue to function normally.

Be smart: BlackBerry's business has outlived the demise of its devices. It quietly endures as a publicly traded company specializing in enterprise security.