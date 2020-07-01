1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The myth of closing the racial wealth gap through Black-owned banks

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Tuesday's news that Netflix would invest $100 million of its cash holdings in "financial institutions and organizations that directly support Black communities" sparked discussion about Black-owned financial institutions in the United States.

Why it matters: The company's $100 million investment helps illustrate why individual actions won't close the racial wealth gap.

By the numbers: As of the fourth quarter of 2019, Black-owned banks held assets totaling $5.2 billion, compared to $17.7 trillion in non-minority institutions held in community and non-community banks, according to data from the FDIC.

  • That comes out to 0.03% of the total assets.
  • Minority financial institutions in total hold $234 billion.

By comparison, JPMorgan Chase, the country's largest bank, holds $3.1 trillion in assets. The bank made a profit of $2.87 billion in the first quarter — more than half the total assets of all Black-owned banks in the United States.

  • And that profit total was down 69% from a year earlier.

The big picture: Politicians and others have long suggested that if more Black families and businesses used Black-owned banks it would help Black people overcome the massive racial wealth gap in the U.S.

  • However, a recent Brookings report shows Black-owned firms with paid employees generated just over $103 billion in revenue annually.

What it means: If every single Black-owned business put every single dollar of its revenue into Black-owned banks every year, after a decade Black-owned banks would have 6% of the total assets that banks led by white people had in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • It would take just under 30 years of every dollar earned by all of the Black-owned businesses invested in Black-owned banks for their assets to surpass those held by JPMorgan Chase in the first quarter of this year.

The bottom line: Netflix didn't actually say it was putting its money into Black-owned banks.

Felix Salmon
Jun 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Netflix to move $100 million in cash into Black community banks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Netflix has pledged to allocate about 2% of the $5 billion it holds in cash — some $100 million — to "financial institutions and organizations that directly support Black communities in the United States," the company announced today.

Why it matters: U.S. corporations are sitting on trillions of dollars of cash, which is earning them effectively no interest. Aaron Mitchell, a recruiter at Netflix, had the idea that some of that cash could be deposited at Black-owned banks, where it would be reinvested into Black communities.

Courtenay Brown
Jun 26, 2020 - Economy & Business

Banks face the stress test of a lifetime

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The Fed says several banks may not fare well if there's a U- or W-shaped economic recovery. That's why it says it’s cracking down on bank dividends and share buybacks — in a way never before seen since annual stress tests were implemented after the 2008 financial crisis.

The backstory: The Fed tested banks' balance sheets in new scenarios that might mirror what's ahead for the pandemic-hit economy. All 33 of the biggest banks passed the Fed's traditional test — but since the coronavirus crisis, the economic reality became worse than the hypothetical slump thought up by the Fed earlier this year.

Dion Rabouin
Jun 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

The myth of closing the racial wealth gap through homeownership

Reproduced from Urban Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new study from Redfin finds that 44% of Black families owned their own home as of the first quarter of this year compared to 73.7% of white families.

Between the lines: Many have suggested that a key to closing the racial wealth gap between Black and white Americans is to encourage more Black families to own homes, but data shows that would be woefully insufficient.

