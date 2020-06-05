U.S. banks hauled in $1.85T in new Q1 deposits

U.S. banks had a fantastic first quarter in terms of new deposits, with the top 50 banks adding nearly $2 trillion of assets, more than 10 times the average quarterly increase for the entire banking sector.

What happened: The 50 largest U.S. banks added $1.853 trillion in assets during the first quarter, a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows.

That compares to an average of $142 billion in assets added each quarter dating back to 1999 and an average of $118 billion increase since 2009, according to an Axios analysis of banking data produced by the Fed.

Highlights: All but six of the 50 largest U.S. banks reported an increase in assets during the first quarter.

JPMorgan Chase, the country's largest bank by assets, reported a $452.05 billion increase in assets in the first quarter, which was larger than the total assets held at all but nine U.S. banks.

Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported increases of $185.88 billion, $268.61 billion and $53.79 billion, respectively.

Between the lines: A separate report from S&P earlier this week found that close to 1,000 credit unions reported a net loss in the first quarter.

"Specifically, 982 credit unions representing 18.5% of the industry lost money during this time period, up from 15% in the first quarter of 2019," S&P Global Market Intelligence noted in the report Tuesday.

Go deeper: Central banks load up for a long war against coronavirus