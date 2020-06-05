12 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. banks hauled in $1.85T in new Q1 deposits

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from S&P Global; Table: Axios Visuals

U.S. banks had a fantastic first quarter in terms of new deposits, with the top 50 banks adding nearly $2 trillion of assets, more than 10 times the average quarterly increase for the entire banking sector.

What happened: The 50 largest U.S. banks added $1.853 trillion in assets during the first quarter, a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows.

  • That compares to an average of $142 billion in assets added each quarter dating back to 1999 and an average of $118 billion increase since 2009, according to an Axios analysis of banking data produced by the Fed.

Highlights: All but six of the 50 largest U.S. banks reported an increase in assets during the first quarter.

  • JPMorgan Chase, the country's largest bank by assets, reported a $452.05 billion increase in assets in the first quarter, which was larger than the total assets held at all but nine U.S. banks.
  • Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported increases of $185.88 billion, $268.61 billion and $53.79 billion, respectively.

Between the lines: A separate report from S&P earlier this week found that close to 1,000 credit unions reported a net loss in the first quarter.

  • "Specifically, 982 credit unions representing 18.5% of the industry lost money during this time period, up from 15% in the first quarter of 2019," S&P Global Market Intelligence noted in the report Tuesday.

Courtenay Brown
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment rate falls to 13.3% in May

Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, with 2.5 million jobs gained, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The far better-than-expected numbers show improvements in a job market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic as economies reopen, the government said.

Dion Rabouin
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

The difficulty of calculating the real unemployment rate

Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Note: Initial traditional state claims from the weeks of May 23 and 30, continuing traditional claims from May 23. Initial PUA claims from May 16, 23, and 30, continuing PUA and other programs from May 16; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

While economists predict that today's nonfarm payrolls report will show around 20 million Americans were unemployed in May, it's likely the real number is close to double that.

Why it matters: Traditional economic reports have failed to keep up with the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic and have made it nearly impossible for researchers to determine the state of the U.S. labor market or the economy.

Kendall Baker
1 hour ago - Sports

How coronavirus could reshuffle the sports calendar

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The NBA's Board of Governors approved Thursday the league's 22-team plan to resume play at Walt Disney World — a plan that also includes tentative dates for both this season and next.

Why it matters: The league's proposed trip to Disney World not only impacts this season but could have a domino effect that impacts seasons in the future — and could permanently change what time of year the NBA plays its games.

