24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: LGBTQ youth overwhelmingly distrust police, support BLM

Reproduced from a Trevor Project/Morning Consult report; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

More than 70% of LGBTQ youth say they have little to no trust in police, especially among Black LGBTQ and trans and/or non-binary, according to a Morning Consult/Trevor Project poll out Friday.

The big picture: Several "Black Trans Lives Matter" rallies emerged in cities across the U.S. this summer acknowledging racism within the LGBTQ+ community and injustices among law enforcement.

  • 38-year-old Tony McDade was killed by Tallahassee, Florida, police just two days after George Floyd died.

By the numbers: LGBTQ youth and those with multiple identities had a greater amount of distrust in police compared to straight/cisgender youth.

  • 77% of trans and/or non-binary youth and 75% of Black LGBTQ youth surveyed little-to-no trust in the police.
  • 47% of straight/cisgender youth and only one-fourth of white straight/cisgender youth shared the same sentiment.

Why it matters: Support for Black Lives Matter is high among all young people, with the highest backing among LGBTQ youth, then straight/cisgender youth, per the report.

What they're saying: "I think that the findings are clear that young people care about justice, young people care about respect and safety for all people regardless of their identity," Trevor Project CEO Amit Paley tells Axios.

  • "Young people want to see a better world and young people are frustrated by institutions and systems that are leading to injustice for many parts of the country and parts of the community," Paley said.

Methodology: The findings are based on a national sample of 1,200 young people between the ages of 13-24 between July 21-29. The sample sizes for their gender identities varied and had a margin of either error of ± 4 percentage points or ± 7 percentage points.

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg
25 mins ago - Technology

Crypto firm's "no politics" experiment

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some tech CEOs just want to make great products and boost profits while ignoring politics, but 2020 isn't letting them.

Driving the news: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told employees in a memo Sunday that their company would henceforth take no political stands that are "unrelated to their core mission" and bar political conversation from its office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's tweet on positive coronavirus test is his most shared ever

Graphic: Axios Visuals

President Trump's tweet on Friday announcing that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus quickly become his most retweeted and liked tweet ever.

Why it matters: The tweet — sent at 12:54 a.m. ET — set records while most of the nation was asleep, so it's bound to get even bigger.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow