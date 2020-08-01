Black Lives Matter co-founder says Biden should pick a Black woman as VP

Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matters, told the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday that Joe Biden should select a Black woman as his running mate because “Black voters are who essentially made Joe Biden the presumptive nominee."

What they're saying: Garza noted the VP on the Democratic ticket ought to be a "Black woman in particular and not just a woman of color." She did not give preference to a particular name on Biden’s shortlist, but said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is “very talented and qualified Black women."

Go deeper: Biden says he'll name a running mate in the first week of August