24 mins ago - Economy & Business

A pandemic-era Black Friday will try to spread out shopping crowds

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Walmart says it'll spread out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during a pandemic, AP reports.

The big picture: The nation's largest retailer said more of its doorbuster deals will be reserved for online, as a way to steer shoppers away from its stores. Meanwhile, many stores are starting their holiday deals this month. For example, Amazon, which usually holds its annual Prime Day event in mid-July, delayed it to this week.

Mike AllenUrsula Perano
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to take part in NBC town hall instead of second debate

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

NBC announced Wednesday that President Trump will take part in a socially-distanced Miami town hall this week.

The big picture: The decision comes after after the president balked at a virtual second presidential debate following his positive coronavirus diagnosis. Joe Biden will simultaneously join a town hall held by ABC News in Philadelphia.

Mike AllenHans Nichols
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden is the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Eight months ago, Joe Biden was in danger of losing the Democratic nomination. Now he's a prohibitive favorite for president — who got there with lots of luck and shockingly little scrutiny.

Why it matters: The media's obsession with Trump — and Trump's compulsion to dominate the news — allowed Biden to purposely and persistently minimize public appearances and tough questions.

Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

Republicans' Supreme Court message: Don't worry about the ACA

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images

Health care was by far the dominant issue in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing yesterday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The big picture: After promising for 10 years to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, and with a lawsuit pending at the Supreme Court that could do exactly that, Republicans are making a new argument: c’mon, nobody’s getting rid of the Affordable Care Act.

