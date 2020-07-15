Updated 59 mins ago - Technology

Bitcoin scam hacks Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Bill Gates and others

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A number of prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appear to have been compromised Wednesday, posting messages tied to a cryptocurrency scam.

The latest: Twitter temporary disabled all verified accounts from tweeting, writing in a statement: "We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience."

Why it matters: Twitter has become a key source of communication, and people generally assume the content posted by an account is from the person who owns the account, increasing the likelihood of a scam being successful.

  • One bitcoin wallet linked to the scam appears to have received the equivalent of over $100,000, according to CNBC.

Details: The accounts of Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg and Kanye West, as well as companies Apple, Bitcoin.org, Coinbase and Ripple, were similarly compromised, in addition to several others.

  • Twitter said in a statement, "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."
  • A Biden spokesperson said in a statement, "Twitter locked down the account immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet. We remain in touch with Twitter on the matter."
Screenshot of hacked tweet

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

