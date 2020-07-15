Bitcoin scam hacks Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Bill Gates and others

A number of prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appear to have been compromised Wednesday, posting messages tied to a cryptocurrency scam.

The big picture: One bitcoin wallet linked to the scam appears to have received the equivalent of over $100,000, according to CNBC.

Why it matters: Twitter has become a key source of communication and people generally assume the content posted by an account is from the person who owns the account, increasing the likelihood of a scam being successful.

Details: The accounts of Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg and Kanye West, as well as Bitcoin.org, Coinbase and Ripple, were similarly compromised.

Twitter said it is looking into the matter but didn't immediately have a comment.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates said in a statement: "We can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates. This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing. Twitter is aware and working to restore the account."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.