Bitcoin scam hacks Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Bill Gates and others

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A number of prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appear to have been compromised Wednesday, posting messages tied to a cryptocurrency scam.

The big picture: One bitcoin wallet linked to the scam appears to have received the equivalent of over $100,000, according to CNBC.

Why it matters: Twitter has become a key source of communication and people generally assume the content posted by an account is from the person who owns the account, increasing the likelihood of a scam being successful.

Details: The accounts of Jeff Bezos, Mike Bloomberg and Kanye West, as well as Bitcoin.org, Coinbase and Ripple, were similarly compromised.

  • Twitter said it is looking into the matter but didn't immediately have a comment.
  • A spokesperson for Bill Gates said in a statement: "We can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates. This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing. Twitter is aware and working to restore the account."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 62% say Trump is hurting efforts to slow spread of coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

62% of registered voters say President Trump is hurting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, compared to 31% who say he's helping, according to a Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday.

The big picture: 36% of Americans approve of Trump's overall job performance and 60% disapprove — his worst net approval rating since August 2017 and a six-point drop from June. The poll has Joe Biden with a 15% advantage nationally over Trump, widening his lead from last month by seven points.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Wednesday after being hospitalized Tuesday morning for a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court. "She is at home and doing well," a spokesperson said.

Why it matters: The 87-year-old liberal justice has battled health complications for years, including a cancer diagnosis that she beat in January of this year. In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized and received nonsurgical treatment for a gallbladder condition.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 13,405,694 — Total deaths: 580,388 — Total recoveries — 7,451,312Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,465,031 — Total deaths: 136,940 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. States: Alabama's GOP governor issues statewide mask mandate — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive.
  4. Politics: Fauci says White House effort to discredit him is "bizarre" — Trump says trade adviser Peter Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci.
  5. Schools: Houston and San Francisco public school districts to be online-only this fall
