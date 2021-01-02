Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bitcoin tops $30,000 for first time

A physical imitation of a Bitcoin in Istanbul in December 2020. Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, continued to rally into the new year by surpassing $30,000 for the first time on Saturday, according to Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The new milestone comes just after the currency breached $20,000 for the first time in December — a massive rebound from its severe crash in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flashback: The value of a Bitcoin broke $15,000 in November after the Justice Department seized about $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency from an online criminal marketplace.

What they're saying: Bitcoin could reach $50,000 as soon as the first half of 2021, according to Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo, which claims to be the world’s biggest crypto lender.

  • Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, told Bloomberg in a Dec. 16 interview that Bitcoin could reach $400,000.

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase
  3. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant
  4. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered
  5. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant
  6. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020
  7. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible
  8. World: The world rings in the new year amid a pandemic — India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

Iran plans to resume 20% uranium enrichment

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani during a press conference on Jan. 2. Photo: Presidency of Iran/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran announced Saturday its atomic energy agency will begin enriching uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordow nuclear facility — a level of enrichment exceeding regulations set by the the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, AP reports.

Why it matters: The resumption of enriching uranium to pre-nuclear deal levels would bring the country's nuclear program closer to being capable of producing the levels of enrichment needed for nuclear weapons.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Multiple senators oppose certifying election results

Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A growing number of Republican senators — led by Ted Cruz — announced today they also will object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Wednesday and called for resurrecting an Electoral Commission to conduct an emergency audit of the results.

Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to avoid the spectacle of his party leading a last-ditch effort to prevent Joe Biden from being declared the 2020 election winner, but Josh Hawley of Missouri said he would raise a general objection and now other Republican senators plan to air more specific grievances.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow