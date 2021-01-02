Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, continued to rally into the new year by surpassing $30,000 for the first time on Saturday, according to Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The new milestone comes just after the currency breached $20,000 for the first time in December — a massive rebound from its severe crash in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flashback: The value of a Bitcoin broke $15,000 in November after the Justice Department seized about $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency from an online criminal marketplace.

What they're saying: Bitcoin could reach $50,000 as soon as the first half of 2021, according to Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo, which claims to be the world’s biggest crypto lender.