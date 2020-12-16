Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bitcoin price reaches $20k for the first time

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The value of Bitcoin jumped to $20,000 on Wednesday morning, CNBC reports, citing Coin Metrics market data.

The big picture: The cryptocurrency almost traded above $20k in 2017, but advocates tell CNBC that institutional support from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Cboe Global Markets have put the virtual currency on an upward track.

Flashback: The value of a single bitcoin cracked $15,000 last month after the Justice Department seized about $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency from the dormant dark web site Silk Road.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Sequoia Capital got right

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

On March 5, Sequoia Capital issued a dire warning to its portfolio company CEOs, telling them to "question every assumption" about their businesses.

Flashback: At the time, the WHO wouldn't categorize COVID-19 as a pandemic for another two weeks. The NBA was still playing games in front of fans. Congress had just committed $8 billion to fight the virus, believing it to be a sufficient amount, and non-citizen travel from Europe into the U.S. was still allowed. Kids were still in school.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congressional leaders are moving closer to striking a compromise on coronavirus relief funding, and could soon announce a roughly $900 billion rescue package with a second round of direct payments as low as $600, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.

The state of play: Negotiations between House and Senate leaders and the White House are ongoing and the details are not yet finalized, but this is the closest Congress has been to reaching a stimulus deal in months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - World

U.S. accuses Switzerland and Vietnam of currency war

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Switzerland and Vietnam have officially been designated as currency manipulators, the Treasury Department announced today.

Why it matters: The designation allows the White House to impose a broad range of tariffs, sanctions and other punishments on the two friendly countries, both of whom have been struggling with strengthening currencies this year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow