Bitcoin price reaches $20k for the first time

The value of Bitcoin jumped to $20,000 on Wednesday morning, CNBC reports, citing Coin Metrics market data.

The big picture: The cryptocurrency almost traded above $20k in 2017, but advocates tell CNBC that institutional support from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Cboe Global Markets have put the virtual currency on an upward track.

Flashback: The value of a single bitcoin cracked $15,000 last month after the Justice Department seized about $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency from the dormant dark web site Silk Road.