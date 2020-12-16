Bitcoin price reaches $20k for the first time

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The value of Bitcoin jumped to $20,000 on Wednesday morning, CNBC reports, citing Coin Metrics market data.
The big picture: The cryptocurrency almost traded above $20k in 2017, but advocates tell CNBC that institutional support from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Cboe Global Markets have put the virtual currency on an upward track.
Flashback: The value of a single bitcoin cracked $15,000 last month after the Justice Department seized about $1 billion worth of the cryptocurrency from the dormant dark web site Silk Road.