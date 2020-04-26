1 hour ago - Health

Birx: News headlines are "very slicey and dicey" on coronavirus coverage

Orion Rummler

Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said Saturday on Fox News that the media needs to be "responsible" about its headlines while covering the coronavirus crisis, noting that most people don't read the full story.

Why it matters: President Trump, while speaking at White House coronavirus briefings, has accused reporters of being "fake news" and asked for more favorable coverage on the administration's response to the pandemic.

What she's saying: "I think the media is very slicey and dicey about how they put sentences together in order to create headlines. We know, for millennials and other studies, that some people may only read the headlines and if there's not a graphic, they're not going to look any further than that," Birx said on Saturday.

  • "We have to be responsible about our headlines. I think often the reporting may be accurate in paragraph three, four, and five, but I'm not sure how many people actually get to three, four and five. And I think the responsibility that the press has is to really ensure that the headlines reflect the science and data that is in their piece itself," she said.

The big picture: Birx said that the White House task force believes hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths caused by the virus "will be dramatically decreased by the end of May." She noted that cases "are a different issue" as testing expands into more communities and more cases are identified.

Go deeper: CDC director attempts to clarify "second wave" remarks after Trump backlash

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 817,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 939,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 223,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 939,000 people and killed over 53,700 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 100,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday morning.

The big picture: The official COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins. The number of tests conducted in the U.S. surpassed 5 million on Saturday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Trump: White House press conferences aren't worth the "time and effort"

FDA Director Stephen Hahn looks on as Trump leaves the coronavirus task force briefing on April 24. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Saturday that White House press conferences are "not worth the time & effort."

Driving the news: As first reported by Axios, Trump plans to pare back his coronavirus briefings.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow15 hours ago - Politics & Policy