1 hour ago - Technology

Bill would ban police use of face recognition

Ina Fried

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democrats in both houses of Congress said Thursday they are introducing a bill that would ban government use of facial recognition technology.

Why it matters: A handful of cities have banned government use in their jurisdictions, but there are no national laws governing how facial recognition can be used, and there's wide concern over how the tech today encodes racial and other kinds of biases.

Driving the news:

  • Sens. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), along with Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said they will introduce legislation in both houses to stop government use of biometric technology, including facial recognition tools.
  • The announcement comes after a Michigan man, Robert Williams, was wrongfully arrested due to flawed facial recognition software.
  • Microsoft has said it will stop selling the technology to police until a national law is passed, while Amazon has put a one-year halt to such sales and IBM has exited the business.

What they're saying:

  • Robert Williams, in a Washington Post op-ed: "Why is law enforcement even allowed to use such technology when it obviously doesn't work? I get angry when I hear companies, politicians and police talk about how this technology isn't dangerous or flawed."
  • Markey: "Facial recognition technology doesn't just pose a grave threat to our privacy, it physically endangers Black Americans and other minority populations in our country."

Between the lines: A strictly partisan bill from a quartet of lawmakers who are among the farthest left in their respective chambers is unlikely to gain wide traction anytime soon. But the call to fully ban facial recognition in the U.S. signals where the progressive wing of the Democratic Party is on the issue.

Marisa Fernandez
3 mins ago - Health

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours totaling 122,960 cases.

Why it matters: The state is one of many that are experiencing a fresh surge of infections.

Marisa Fernandez
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge

Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Friday for all bars to close by 12 p.m. today and that restaurants must decrease their capacity from 75% to 50% due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Abbott's orders could signal a beginning of second wave re-closures by states.

Dan Primack
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Federal regulators weaken Wall Street rules

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Venture capital funds soon will be eligible for a huge new pot of Wall Street money, after federal regulators yesterday weakened rules that were put in place after the financial crisis.

Driving the news: Many banks had been banned from balance sheet investing in venture capital funds due to the Volcker Rule, which was part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform package passed in 2010. That prohibition will now expire on Oct. 1, based on an announcement from a group of agencies that included the SEC and FDIC.

