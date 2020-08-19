Bill Clinton: It's Trump's "us versus them America" against Joe Biden's America

Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump saying, "if you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he's your man," during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention,

What he's saying: "Denying, distracting and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain or inflame. In a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards. COVID doesn't respond to any of that. To beat it, you have to actually go to work and deal with the facts."