19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bill Clinton: It's Trump's "us versus them America" against Joe Biden's America

Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump saying, "if you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he's your man," during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention,

What he's saying: "Denying, distracting and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain or inflame. In a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards. COVID doesn't respond to any of that. To beat it, you have to actually go to work and deal with the facts."

  • "You Know what Donald Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully and belittle. And you know what Joe Biden will do, build back better. It's Trump's 'us versus them America' against Joe Biden's America."

Hans Nichols
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"There's only chaos": Bill Clinton to attack Trump directly in DNC speech

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton will use his five-minute address at the virtual Democratic National Convention to take a scalpel to President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the economy, repeatedly attacking him by name, a source familiar with the speech tells Axios.

Why it matters: As a former president, Clinton has sanded down his private criticism of Trump in public. But tonight, he’ll dispense with the “one-president-at-a-time” protocol that precludes direct and sustained criticism by a predecessor.

Jonathan Swan
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign ad attacks Biden's mental faculties

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign launched its most brutal ad of the 2020 election overnight, suggesting Joe Biden has experienced severe mental decline over the past four years.

Driving the news: The digital ad, "What happened to Joe Biden," is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's four-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.

Axios
Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

Combination images of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden leads by 49 to 48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

