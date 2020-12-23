Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Attorney General Barr departs Justice Department

Photo: Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Outgoing Attorney General Bill Barr sent a parting note to his colleagues on Wednesday to mark the end of his time leading the Department of Justice, stating that it's been a "great honor to serve once again in this role," NBC News reports.

What to watch: Barr will be replaced in an acting capacity by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who multiple administration officials privately say now has the worst job in Washington.

  • Rosen will face a month of chaos as President Trump continues to engage with conspiracy theorists like lawyer Sidney Powell, who has encouraged him to take extreme steps in his baseless efforts to overturn the results of the election.
  • Rosen will also face pressure from Trump over inquiries into Hunter Biden, whose finances are under federal investigation, as well as special counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.

The big picture: Barr — the subject of intense criticism from Democrats throughout his tenure — fell out of favor with Trump after refusing to endorse his unfounded claims of voter fraud and not releasing the Durham report before the election.

  • In his last press conference as attorney general on Tuesday, Barr took the rare step of publicly contradicting Trump on a number of hot-button issues.
  • He told reporters he sees no reason to name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, there is no basis for the federal government to seize voting machines, and that he agrees with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assessment that Russia was behind the massive recent hack of federal agencies.

What they're saying: "The dedicated men and women of this Department — including its operational components — have risen to meet historic challenges... I will always be grateful for your devoted service to the Nation we love," Barr wrote in his letter to staff.

Jonathan Swan
Updated Dec 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump turns on everyone

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump, in his final days, is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him, griping about anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election, several top officials tell Axios.

The latest: Targets of his outrage include Vice President Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Secretary of State Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: One startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination — Biden says our "darkest days" are ahead of us.
  2. Vaccine: U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine — Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Politics: Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus paymentsPelosi responds: "Let's do it!"
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months — EU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
Kadia Goba
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Pistol-packing freshmen prompt Congress gun review

Freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in 2018. Photo: Emily Kask / AFP

Several incoming House freshmen have inquired about carrying guns into the Capitol, leading a board overseeing congressional security to rethink a regulation banning members from packing heat under the dome, a House aide with direct knowledge of the board review told Axios.

Why it matters: Some Democratic members say expanded gun carrying on Capitol Hill would be a "provocation" in light of the current political climate. Some Republicans consider it an expression of a citizen's Second Amendment rights.

