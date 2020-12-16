Get the latest market trends in your inbox

45 of 50 biggest U.S. companies turned profit since March

Drone shows cars lining up at Share Your Christmas food distribution event in Kissimmee, Fla. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

2020 has been an awesome year for Corporate America, but not so much for Working America.

The big picture: 45 of America’s 50 biggest publicly traded companies have turned profits since March, while nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since June, the WashPost reports in a pair of striking stories.

  • "At least 27 of the 50 largest firms held layoffs this year, collectively cutting more than 100,000 workers," according to a WashPost analysis.
  • “[T]he increase in poverty this year ... is the biggest jump in a single year since the government began tracking poverty 60 years ago. It is nearly double the next-largest rise, which occurred in 1979-1980 during the oil crisis,” reports WashPost's Heather Long.

That gap extends to CEOs versus regular consumers, Axios' Dion Rabouin reported earlier this week.

  • CEO confidence in Q3 was 48% higher than at the beginning of 2019.
  • Consumer confidence was 16% lower than in January 2019.

Between the lines: The expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits played a big part in the poverty spike, economists told The Post.

The bottom line: “These are times when the strong can get stronger,” Nike CEO John Donahoe said in September.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 15, 2020 - Economy & Business

