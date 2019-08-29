Ice Cube hopes his BIG3 basketball league can rejuvenate NBA careers

As the third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league, the BIG3, comes to a close with its championship game on Sunday, the league's MVP, Joe Johnson, 38, has received interest from multiple NBA teams following the season and will workout for the 76ers today, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: The BIG3 has had to fight against the stigma that it's nothing more than a haven for washed up former pros, so Johnson returning to the NBA would be extremely validating — proof that the league can not only help players leave basketball on their own terms but even rejuvenate their careers.