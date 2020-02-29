Big video game conference delayed amid coronavirus concerns

Next month's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco became the latest tech event to be cancelled or postponed amid growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: A growing number of events are being scrapped, including Mobile World Congress and Facebook's F8 developer conference. Some, like the giant SXSW event in Austin, insist they are moving forward.

Facebook, Microsoft, Sony and others had already said they wouldn't be participating in the event. Show organizers said they hope to have a replacement event later this summer.

"After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March," organizers said in a statement. As for the rescheduled event, they said,"we will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks."