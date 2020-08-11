1 hour ago - Sports

Big Ten postpones fall sports due to coronavirus

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that it has voted to postpone its 2020 fall sports season, including football, due to risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, hoping instead to play in the spring.

Why it matters: The move from one of the most prominent conferences in college sports will almost certainly prompt other Power Five leagues to follow suit.

  • The move affects "men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball," per the conference.
  • The decision comes after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS league to postpone fall sports last Saturday.
  • The Big Ten previously announced it would play a conference-only schedule, but the state of the outbreak in the U.S. — which is still reporting over 1,000 deaths a day and over five million total cases — has made the situation untenable.

The big picture: The pressure to suspend college football has been fueled by concerns about myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition, which has been linked to COVID-19, has been found in at least five Big Ten Conference athletes, along with several athletes in other conferences, ESPN reports.

The other side: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh issued a letter on Monday arguing in favor of playing, saying he believed "that this virus can be controlled and handled because of the facts," per MLive. He cited his team's success in testing athletes and coaches and noted it had "zero pauses in our training" as a result of the pandemic.

  • A dozen players from all five major conferences released a joint statement on Sunday expressing their desire to play the 2020 season, while laying out their plans to form a players' association in the future.

Kendall Baker
7 hours ago - Sports

Factions form with college football season in the balance

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With college football on the brink, Monday saw an outpouring of support for playing a fall season from numerous parties, including President Trump, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Yes, but: Monday also saw the Mountain West Conference become the second FBS league to postpone fall sports, and the Big Ten and Pac-12 are expected to make the same decision as early as this morning.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. plans to test around 600,000 people for the coronavirus every day in August, according to plans that states submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Why it matters: That's likely a drop in testing, compared to July, and it's not enough to meet national demand. The Trump administration has said it's up to states to develop their own plans for diagnostic testing. Those plans, when put together, still don't present an effective mitigation strategy, at least in light of the size of today's outbreak.

Updated 20 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 20 million worldwide on Monday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows.

The big picture: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference as the world approached the milestone that 750,000 deaths were set to be recorded this week. "Every life lost matters," he said. "But I want to be clear: there are green shoots of hope and... it's never too late to turn the outbreak around."

