1 hour ago - Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone football as ACC, SEC, Big 12 don't

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The slim prospects of a fall college football season have evaporated in a matter of days — but don't tell that to the ACC, SEC and Big 12, which are still trying to make their seasons happen.

The state of play: The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed all fall sports to the spring on Tuesday. No football, cross country, volleyball, soccer or field hockey.

Between the lines: Tuesday's announcements could mean huge economic hits for many college towns.

  • Bars, restaurants and hotels will feel the pain extra hard, and many athletic departments will be forced to furlough or lay off most of their staff.

What they're saying... The Ringer on the unique pain of watching the college football calendar evaporate:

  • "College football, compared to pro sports and the Olympics, operates within a denser and more complex network of local affiliations, and therefore straddles the line between the super-generalized Sports As a TV Show spectacle of the NFL and the more community-rooted everyday-ness of high school sports."
  • "For all college football's (many) problems, its loss will send more vibrations down more sensitive cultural threads than the loss of some objectively 'bigger' sports. It has a chance to have more of an impact on how we think about the virus and, perhaps in a subtle way, how we think about one another."

Go deeper

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Aug 11, 2020 - Sports

Factions form with college football season in the balance

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With college football on the brink, Monday saw an outpouring of support for playing a fall season from numerous parties, including President Trump, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Yes, but: Monday also saw the Mountain West Conference become the second FBS league to postpone fall sports, and the Big Ten and Pac-12 are expected to make the same decision as early as this morning.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Podcasts

The Biden-Harris chemistry test

Last night, Joe Biden made the most important decision in his campaign with a historic pick of Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential candidate.

But it’s the next 48 hours that are truly crucial for the campaign to prove they have the chemistry to win the presidency.

  • Plus, how the coronavirus has pulled the plug on college sports.
  • And, where to look for the best meteor shower of the year.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Jeff Tracy

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi on state of coronavirus stimulus talks: "It's a chasm"

Democrats and the Trump administration remain "miles apart" on negotiations over a coronavirus stimulus deal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Wednesday.

Driving the news, via Axios' Dion Rabouin: Congress' failure to renew enhanced unemployment measures for millions of Americans at the end of July is already affecting consumer spending patterns, holding down retail purchases and foot traffic, economists at Deutsche Bank say.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow