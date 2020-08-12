The slim prospects of a fall college football season have evaporated in a matter of days — but don't tell that to the ACC, SEC and Big 12, which are still trying to make their seasons happen.

The state of play: The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed all fall sports to the spring on Tuesday. No football, cross country, volleyball, soccer or field hockey.

But the ACC and SEC both said they have not altered their plans to play this fall, and the Big 12 is reportedly still targeting a fall football season.

Between the lines: Tuesday's announcements could mean huge economic hits for many college towns.

Bars, restaurants and hotels will feel the pain extra hard, and many athletic departments will be forced to furlough or lay off most of their staff.

What they're saying... The Ringer on the unique pain of watching the college football calendar evaporate: