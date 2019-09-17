Top regulators battle to crack down on Big Tech giants
As investigations into tech giants' possible anti-competitive behavior multiply, authorities are beginning to tussle over turf — adding a new potential for discord to the regulatory chess game.
Why it matters: Multiple probes can help regulators cover the vast territory they have set out to explore. But any time and resources they spend fighting each other will only benefit the companies they are seeking to hold accountable.
Driving the news: Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joe Simons has written a letter to the Justice Department's antitrust division complaining about the DOJ's behavior in handling disagreements over which agency has the authority to probe Facebook, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) intends to bring up the letter and address the issue at a Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee hearing Tuesday, his office confirmed to Axios.
Be smart: Both agencies have clashed over who has jurisdiction to investigate, particularly Facebook.
The big picture: A growing list of media investigations are presenting evidence of tech platforms abusing their dominance to promote their own products and services.
Amazon has reportedly changed its search function to more prominently feature products that are more profitable for the company, which it denies.
Apple-owned apps often top rivals in its own App Store, a New York Times's investigation revealed last week.