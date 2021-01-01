Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Big Tech's bundle of lawsuits — and record valuations

Data: Axios research. Table: Sara Wise/Axios

Two sets of data for 2020 show Big Tech's split-screen reality of cascading investigations on one side and surging valuations on the other.

Why it matters: Technology companies have never been under more regulatory scrutiny. But it so far hasn't impacted their growth or spooked investors.

Driving the news: Regulators across the country launched five new investigations last month into some of the most high-profile tech giants in the world.

  • The FTC, the Justice Department, Congress and nearly every state attorney general have dived into the business practices of Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.
  • CEOs, once elusive and hard to wrangle to Capitol Hill, have made multiple (remote) appearances in 2020, defending their businesses and describing themselves as American success stories.

Meanwhile, Amazon, Google and Facebook's stocks are trading at near-record highs.

  • The Google and Facebook share prices are each up roughly 30% since last January. Amazon's stock is up more than 70%.
  • Investors have rewarded all three companies for high-growth moves during the pandemic, including e-commerce and gaming.
Expand chart
Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

The bottom line: The dichotomy shows how little regulatory attention matters to Wall Street investors.

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense spending bill

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Congress handed President Trump a rare blow on Friday when the Senate joined the House in voting to override his veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Why it matters: The bipartisan New Year's Day legislative rebuke is the first veto override of Trump's presidency. It comes less than three weeks before Trump leaves office and underscores the popularity of the military legislation, passed each Congress since 1967, that includes increased pay for troops.

Mike Allen, author of AM
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell slaps back Trump — repeatedly

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell departs the Capitol on Dec. 11. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

It took four years and an election defeat. But someone with real power inside the Republican Party is standing up to — and swatting back — President Trump: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Why it matters: This is a preview of the power struggle that will define the Republican Party in 2021.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What we're watching in 2021

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new phase in the battle against the coronavirus and the beginning of Joe Biden's presidency will dominate the news this year, but there will be plenty of other changes ahead that will shape our lives, too.

  • Here’s what Axios’ newsletter authors and expert reporters will be watching — from the future of the economy and Big Tech's antitrust fights to the next stages in developing artificial intelligence and biotechnology. (Sign up for their newsletters here.)
