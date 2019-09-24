The targets of the Big Tech backlash

Bruce Mehlman, Republican lobbyist for the bipartisan government relations firm Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, wrote in a memo to clients that what we're in isn't a broad "techlash," but instead the targeting of "a few specific dominant players ... and significant platforms (Uber/Lyft, Airbnb, Twitter)."

Why it matters: Mehlman writes that traditional old guard tech companies like Microsoft and other computer companies are not under the gun and actually enjoy a positive image among Americans.