The targets of the Big Tech backlash

Bruce Mehlman, Republican lobbyist for the bipartisan government relations firm Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, wrote in a memo to clients that what we're in isn't a broad "techlash," but instead the targeting of "a few specific dominant players ... and significant platforms (Uber/Lyft, Airbnb, Twitter)."

Why it matters: Mehlman writes that traditional old guard tech companies like Microsoft and other computer companies are not under the gun and actually enjoy a positive image among Americans.

What's next: Mehlman said to expect an ongoing semantics battle to define "tech," and traditional hardware and sell software manufactures could influence this definition as they seek distance from ad-financed social media companies that have gained negative attention.

  • He also said to expect 2020 presidential candidates and members of Congress from both parties to increasingly scrutinize big tech because "tech-bashing" has become politically appealing.

