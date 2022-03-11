Skip to main content
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1 in 3 election workers are "very worried" about interference from politicians

Stef W. Kight
Re-created from Brennan Center for Justice; Chart: Axios Visuals

Election officials worry about politicians interfering with their jobs, as well as new colleagues who embrace theories about widespread election fraud, according to a survey by the Brennan Center for Justice.

Why it matters: It's been nearly a year and half since the 2020 election, but baseless allegations of fraud from former President Trump and associates are still fueling anxiety. Brennan found that one in five election workers they're likely to leave their jobs before 2024.

By the numbers: One out of every six local officials interviewed said they'd been threatened because of their job, whether over the phone, in person or through social media, the survey of nearly 600 officials found.

  • More than one in three said they're "very worried" about interference by political leaders over how they and other election officials do their jobs in future elections.
  • Just 13% said they'd been "very worried" before 2020.
  • The majority said social media has made their jobs "somewhat" — if not "a lot" — more difficult and dangerous.

Between the lines: Half of the officials interviewed said they're at least "somewhat concerned" about new colleagues who might believe there was widespread fraud in 2020.

Benenson Strategy Group conducted 596 interviews from Jan. 31-Feb. 14, 2022, among local election officials across the country, and of all political affiliations. The margin of error for the dataset is +/- 3.95%.

Go deeper