40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Big banks trade profits for coronavirus insurance

Dion Rabouin

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Earnings from big banks were expectedly awful on Tuesday, but much more important than JPMorgan's 69% profit drop or Wells Fargo's $0.01 earnings per share in the first quarter, were details about their cash holdings.

What we learned: JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, added $8.3 billion to its reserves last quarter, more than five times what it held in the same quarter last year, and Wells Fargo set aside $4 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion.

Why it matters: The holdings suggest the banks are doing more than preparing for “the likelihood of a fairly severe recession” as JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon put it.

  • "[T]he banks’ maneuvers to steel themselves for losses reflect their calculations that the $2 trillion economic relief bill, which includes direct payments to low-earning Americans as well as $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses, will not be enough to stave off widespread financial instability for everyday Americans and their employers," my former colleague Emily Flitter writes for The New York Times.

Be smart: The banks are quite literally exchanging their profits for the cash to ride out the pandemic and protect against losses on loans to customers, Flitter adds.

  • "JPMorgan’s net income fell to $2.9 billion from $8.5 billion for the last quarter of 2019 and $9.2 billion for the same period a year earlier — with the bank’s new reserves essentially the difference. Wells Fargo reported a steep drop in profit to $653 million from $5.9 billion during the same period in 2019."

The intrigue: Many of the bank's high-income customers appear to be taking similar action. Deposits rose 23% at JPMorgan during the quarter and grew in every line of business. Wells Fargo saw deposits rise by 4% to $1.4 trillion.

Go deeper: Banks' first-quarter profits are expected to get rough

Courtenay Brown

Wells Fargo's small business surprise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wells Fargo surprised small business owners late Sunday when it said that it had run out of money to lend to small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the federal stopgap for COVID-19 relief.

  • But an announcement by the Federal Reserve today might quell concerns for the customers who will be hard-pressed to apply for cash elsewhere.

Why it matters: Because of restrictions placed on Wells Fargo after its fake accounts scandal, one of the nation's biggest lenders says it has to turn away struggling small business customers.

Go deeperArrowApr 6, 2020 - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

Fed temporarily lifts Wells Fargo's growth restrictions

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it will temporarily lift Wells Fargo’s growth restriction put in place following the bank’s customer abuse scandals.

Why it matters: One of the nation's biggest lenders said the Fed's asset cap prevented it from lending more to struggling small businesses as part of the government's aid package. Now Wells Fargo says it will reopen its application process and lend to a broader set of business owners.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 8, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Wells Fargo not opening up PPP loans, despite Fed facility

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Wells Fargo reiterated Monday night that it will not open up its small business Paycheck Protection Program loans to companies with more than 50 employees, despite an announcement from the Fed that it would set up a facility to buy the loans from banks.

Why it matters: Wells Fargo's announcement shows that even with a Fed backstop one of the country's largest banks will still not be participating in a program designed to help businesses on the verge of collapse because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeperArrowApr 7, 2020 - Economy & Business