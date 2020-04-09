24 mins ago - Health

Banks' first-quarter profits are expected to get rough

Courtenay Brown

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Investors expect the earnings season that kicks off on Tuesday to be ugly.

What to watch: The banks are among the first to report. They still made a ton of money, but the results — and the companies' outlooks — will give insight into our current unprecedented halt in economic activity.

  • One example: Analysts expect a ramp-up of provisions for loan loss reserves. That's a sign the banks anticipate that borrowers won't be able to pay back loans.

By the numbers: The "big four" banks — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank — are estimated to collectively bring in profits of about $20 billion in Q1, roughly $6 billion less than the same time last year, according to FactSet.

The calendar: JPMorgan and Wells Fargo release results on Tuesday. Bank of America and Citi report on Wednesday. So do Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Go deeper: The Fed goes to war with coronavirus

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneCourtenay BrownDan Primack

America's small business bailout is off to a bad start

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Websites have crashed, phones are jammed and confusion reigns as businesses rushed at today's kickoff to get their chunk of the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program.

Why it matters: This is a race to save jobs in the present and the future, and to ensure that as many workers as possible keep their benefits and paychecks during the coronavirus lockdown.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Health
Jim VandeHei

The next American struggle: Waiting out the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There are now a lot of known knowns about the coronavirus: It's here, it's spreading, it's stressing hospitals, it's crippling the economy, it's slowed only by distance and isolation — and it's sure to get much worse before it gets much better. 

Why it matters: Similarly, there is a sameness to the patterns and known unknowns. So now we hit the maddening stage of waiting.

Go deeperArrowMar 30, 2020 - Health
Caitlin OwensBryan Walsh

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 27, 2020 - Health