Biden's inflation Catch-22

President Biden and his top advisers are caught in a loop: They know inflation wounds them politically and hurts their voters, but scrapping some inflationary policies would wound them politically — and hurt their voters.

Why it matters: The president remains committed to the core elements of his economic program, even as price hikes threaten to wipe out Democrats in November's midterms.

His approach includes imposing strict "Buy American" requirements on all federal spending, and, so far, maintaining President Trump's tariffs on China.

Both of those hardline policies put upward pressure on prices, leading to higher inflation.

Behind the scenes: As administration officials start to spend the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure money for roads, bridges and broadband, the president has put his Cabinet on notice.

Officials face a high bar if their departments want a waiver to "Buy American," people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Some administration officials privately acknowledge the requirement can add to inflation — a view publicly expressed by economists.

What they're saying: "The objective has to be buying as cheaply as possible," said Larry Summers, a former Treasury secretary and National Economic Council director under President Obama.

"When you make other objectives dominant — prioritizing small business, buying American or the empowerment of workers — you are sacrificing the low-price objective."

"And that is a negative and not a positive on inflation," Summers said.

The other side: Some of the current president's economists question whether "Buy American" has any effect on inflation.

“Is there an independent inflationary impact from Buy America? We have never seen it,” Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein told Axios.

“I don’t think the president has competing priorities," he added. "I think the president has complimentary priorities, and we have to make sure they are implemented in a way that helps the American people both next week and next year.”

Labor Secretary Martin Walsh also told Axios: "Under the Made in America executive order, federal purchases will help to bolster domestic manufacturing and manufacturing supply chains, and support good-paying, union jobs."

Driving the news: If Russia invades Ukraine and NATO responds with stiff sanctions, inflation could get even worse.

"I will not pretend this will be painless," Biden said Tuesday, warning about higher energy prices.

January's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 9.7%, compared to a year ago, coming in higher than economists estimated, the Labor Department reported Tuesday morning.

The big picture: Last week, the White House unveiled a three-pronged plan to fight inflation: fixing supply chains and the country's infrastructure, lowering health and child care costs and promoting competition to benefit consumers.

Officials are also quick to point to the Federal Reserve as the primary firefighter for inflation.

With opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Biden's $2 trillion Build Back Better agenda, which is focused on lowering costs, is unlikely to pass in time to address inflation in the near term.

Between the lines: While the Biden administration is reviewing Trump's tariffs on China, officials don't think they are a huge contributor to inflation.