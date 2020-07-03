1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's holiday ad gives his definition of success

Mike Allen, author of AM

Biden for President via YouTube

A Joe Biden ad debuting over this holiday weekend, "Taught Me," says his parents taught him "that success means looking at your child, and realizing they turned out better than you."

Why it matters: The ad is part of Biden's effort to leverage his experience as what the campaign calls "a core strength," at a time President Trump is arguing, as he put in Tulsa, that Biden's record "can be summed up as four decades of betrayal, calamity, and failure. He never did anything."

The Biden campaign says the minute-long digital ad is part of a paid-media blitz in battleground states, highlighting Biden's "leadership experience and core values." Two others:

  • "That's a President" is basically Joe Biden as Tom Cruise.
  • "Proud" depicts Biden as "a proud military father who sent a son to Iraq ... American leadership isn't just about an example of our power, but the power of our example. ... So as long as they're fighting, he is, too."

The ads will run on YouTube, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona.

  • The campaign says: "While our digital ads may have different looks and feels across platforms, they all ladder up to our campaign's central themes that we know resonate with voters, especially right now during times of crisis."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden outraises Trump again with record $141 million June haul

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at Philadelphia City Hall in Pennsylvania in June. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party raised $141 million in June, his campaign announced on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: It's the most the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has raised in a month. It's also more than the record $131 million President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised last month.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Jul 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign, RNC say they raised record-breaking $131 million in June

President Trump at a MAGA rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday they collectively raised $131 million in June.

Why it matters: The president's biggest re-election cash haul comes as several polls have shown former Vice President Joe Biden leading in battleground states, and as Republican satisfaction with the state of the country declines.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
Jul 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden downplays jobs number, rebukes Trump for ignoring health crisis

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday called June’s jobs report “positive news,” but warned that the worst is yet to come and accused President Trump of "giving up" on addressing the root public health causes of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The Labor Department reported Thursday morning that the economy added 4.8 million jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dropped to 11.1% — down from 13.3%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow