Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden's flight home on AF1

President Biden. Photo: Margaret Talev

President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.

What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base.

  • “You realize, they’ve used this air strip to practice landings for the 747 takeoffs for the president’s plane for a long time,” Biden said, with the nostalgia of someone with a home just five miles away. “Now I’m getting off that plane. It’s really kind of strange.”

Behind the scenes: Axios was on board for Biden's sunset flight home to Delaware on Friday.

  • At Joint Base Andrews, he tucked a challenge coin into the palm of the female colonel who greeted and saluted him before he boarded at 5:31 p.m. The flight was wheels up at 5:42 p.m. and landed at 6:07 p.m.
  • The weekend family visit comes between his son Hunter's birthday and the Super Bowl, between a crucial COVID-19 budget framework vote and the impeachment trial of former President Trump.
  • TVs aboard the flight showed ESPN — and CNN, a departure from his predecessor's viewing habits.
  • Everyone including the president wore masks.
  • Biden didn't talk politics with his press corps — nor did he make the customary trip to the back of the cabin for small talk amid the pandemic, opting instead for a short, outdoor gaggle after the flight.
  • After 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's wingman, Biden has taken countless flights on all kinds of government aircraft. Friday's short flight was on the "baby" plane, a 757, not the big 747. It's “a great plane," he said. "It’s the same plane that we had as vice president, only it’s much nicer.”

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
57 mins ago - Health

The racial divide in returning to the classroom

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the debate over reopening America's classrooms heats up, one overlooked factor is the significant racial gap in whether parents are ready to send their children back to school.

Why it matters: Study after study shows that kids in remote schooling are suffering lifelong learning loss. But the concerns many Black and Latino parents express about returning their children to classrooms — concerns fueled by higher numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths and historically underfunded schools — need to be answered first.

Shawna Chen
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump should not receive intel briefings due to his "erratic behavior"

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post (left) and Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg (right) via Getty Images

Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings, President Biden told CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell Friday, citing the former president's "erratic behavior."

Why it matters: Former presidents usually receive routine intelligence briefings and access to classified information after they leave office. But multiple intelligence experts and others have argued Trump poses a national security risk as a private citizen and can't be trusted to safeguard classified information.

Jacob Knutson
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs’ show

Lou Dobbs on the set of "Lou Dobbs Tonight" in September 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News has cancelled its business network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight" and will air the program's final show on Friday night, the LA Times first reported.

Why it matters: Dobbs, former President Trump’s favorite TV host, helped promote the baseless assertions of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Conservative-leaning media companies, including Fox, are in the throes of navigating a post-Trump landscape.

