Biden plans early congressional blitz if Democrats take Senate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If Democrats win the Senate, they may test the limits of “budget reconciliation” with a blitz to pass as much as possible with 50 votes, pending a decision on whether to finally abolish the filibuster and its 60-vote requirement.

The big picture: Biden, if he's elected, will front-load his agenda with coronavirus stimulus and attempt several other big-ticket items in his first year, aware that his political capital will start to diminish as soon as he takes office.

  • After a pandemic push that could top $3 trillion, he'll have to decide how to prioritize immigration, climate, taxes, health care, prescription drugs and student loans.
  • Every interest group thinks its legislation should go first. Many will be disappointed.

What we're hearing: With Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the Senate is unlikely to consider a relief package this year, Biden may be forced to do a short-term package right away.

  • But some Biden advisers think the White House will only get one shot and want to go as big as possible on the first pass.
  • They're determined to learn from the $787 billion stimulus of 2009, which most economists now think was too small.

Editor's note: This post was corrected to reflect that pandemic relief could top $3 trillion (not $3 billion).

Alexi McCammond
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's high bar

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is built on two ambitious promises: Get the coronavirus under control, and get America back to normal.

The catch: Both will be enormously difficult to deliver.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Intel committee senators fear constitutional crisis

Sens. Angus King (L) and Mark Warner. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Top lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee tell Axios their biggest fear in the immediate days after Tuesday's election is a "perception hack" that throws the country into a constitutional crisis.

Why it matters: Networks of disinformation, both foreign and domestic, will have a long runway to undermine the integrity of our elections. Those aims could potentially be boosted if President Trump joins in on questioning the credibility of the system.

