Biden plans early congressional blitz if Democrats take Senate

If Democrats win the Senate, they may test the limits of “budget reconciliation” with a blitz to pass as much as possible with 50 votes, pending a decision on whether to finally abolish the filibuster and its 60-vote requirement.

The big picture: Biden, if he's elected, will front-load his agenda with coronavirus stimulus and attempt several other big-ticket items in his first year, aware that his political capital will start to diminish as soon as he takes office.

After a pandemic push that could top $3 trillion, he'll have to decide how to prioritize immigration, climate, taxes, health care, prescription drugs and student loans.

Every interest group thinks its legislation should go first. Many will be disappointed.

What we're hearing: With Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the Senate is unlikely to consider a relief package this year, Biden may be forced to do a short-term package right away.

But some Biden advisers think the White House will only get one shot and want to go as big as possible on the first pass.

They're determined to learn from the $787 billion stimulus of 2009, which most economists now think was too small.

Editor's note: This post was corrected to reflect that pandemic relief could top $3 trillion (not $3 billion).