NYT: Biden won't immediately remove U.S. tariffs on China

President-elect Joe Biden during an event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's 25% tariffs imposed on China under the phase one trade deal will remain in place at the start of the new administration, President-elect Biden said in an interview with the New York Times published early Wednesday.

Details: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs," Biden said. He plans to conduct a full review of the current U.S. policy on China and speak with key allies in Asia and Europe to "develop a coherent strategy," he said.

"The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our — or at least what used to be our — allies on the same page. It's going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies."
  • Biden told NYT columnist Thomas Friedman he didn't think the U.S. yet had the "leverage" in dealing with China. Getting bipartisan consensus in America on "government-led investments in American research and development, infrastructure and education" would achieve this.
  • "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," he said.

Worth noting: Biden said he stood by comments he made in a Sept. 13 CNN op-ed in which he wrote that "if Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations," acknowledging to Friedman: "It’s going to be hard."

Go deeper: Biden's Day 1 challenges: China damage control

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
Dec 1, 2020 - World

Australia-China tensions ratchet up over doctored Afghanistan photo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/AFP via Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded an apology and said China’s government should be "utterly ashamed" after a senior official tweeted a doctored image showing an Australian soldier killing an Afghan child.

Background: The tweet referred to a recent inspector general's report about war crimes allegedly committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan. But the hawkish messages from China toward Australia didn’t start there.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
Dec 1, 2020 - World

Assassination in Iran sets stage for tense final 50 days of Trump

The funeral ceremony in Tehran. Photo: Iranian Defense Ministry via Getty

Iranian leaders are weighing their response to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, known as the father of Iran’s military nuclear program, who was given a state funeral Monday in Tehran.

The big picture: Iran has accused Israel of carrying out Friday’s attack, but senior leaders have suggested that they’ll choose patience over an immediate escalation that could play into the hands of the Israelis and the outgoing Trump administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 23 mins ago - Health

U.K. first nation to clear Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for mass rollout

A health care worker during the phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial by the Pfizer and BioNTech in Ankara, Turkey, in October. Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The United Kingdom's government announced Wednesday it's approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, which "will be made available across the U.K. from next week."

Why it matters: The U.K. has beaten the U.S. to become the first Western country to give emergency approval for a vaccine found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects against a virus that's killed nearly 1.5 million people globally.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow