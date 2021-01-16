Biden to elevate top White House science post to Cabinet level

President-elect Joe Biden announced Friday that he will make the top White House science post a Cabinet-level position for the first time in U.S. history.

The big picture: Biden said he has picked Eric Lander to be his presidential science adviser and he will nominate the geneticist as the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Biden also announced other key members of his science team, including Francis Collins, who will stay on as director of the National Institutes of Health.

The White House science team includes:

Lander, who will be nominated as OSTP director and serve as the presidential science adviser.

who will be nominated as OSTP director and serve as the presidential science adviser. Alondra Nelson, who will serve as the OSTP deputy director for science and society.

who will serve as the OSTP deputy director for science and society. Frances Arnold and Maria Zuber, who will serve as the external co-chairs of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

who will serve as the external co-chairs of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Collins, who will continue to lead the NIH.

who will continue to lead the NIH. Kei Koizumi, who will serve as OSTP chief of staff.

who will serve as OSTP chief of staff. Narda Jones, who will serve as OSTP legislative affairs director.

What he's saying: “Science will always be at the forefront of my administration — and these world-renowned scientists will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts, and the truth," Biden said in a statement.