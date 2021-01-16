Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden to elevate top White House science post to Cabinet level

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Friday that he will make the top White House science post a Cabinet-level position for the first time in U.S. history.

The big picture: Biden said he has picked Eric Lander to be his presidential science adviser and he will nominate the geneticist as the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Biden also announced other key members of his science team, including Francis Collins, who will stay on as director of the National Institutes of Health.

The White House science team includes:

  • Lander, who will be nominated as OSTP director and serve as the presidential science adviser.
  • Alondra Nelson, who will serve as the OSTP deputy director for science and society.
  • Frances Arnold and Maria Zuber, who will serve as the external co-chairs of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
  • Collins, who will continue to lead the NIH.
  • Kei Koizumi, who will serve as OSTP chief of staff.
  • Narda Jones, who will serve as OSTP legislative affairs director.

What he's saying: “Science will always be at the forefront of my administration — and these world-renowned scientists will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts, and the truth," Biden said in a statement.

  • "Their trusted guidance will be essential as we come together to end this pandemic, bring our economy back, and pursue new breakthroughs to improve the quality of life of all Americans."

Alison Snyder, author of Science
Jan 14, 2021 - Science

Pandemic science advice comes under scrutiny

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The pandemic is a high-stakes, real-time test of how science informs policy, and the first assessments of how decision-makers have tapped scientists for guidance are now emerging.

Why it matters: How democracies use scientific expertise is — and will be — a key question as countries navigate increasingly complex challenges like future pandemics, climate change, AI and whatever else the 21st century throws at us.

