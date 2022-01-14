Sign up for our daily briefing

White House criticizes bleak “outlier” Quinnipiac Biden poll

Hans Nichols

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer O'Malley Dillon speaks with White House counsel Dana Remus last July. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House deputy chief of staff Jennifer O’Malley Dillon is publicly attacking a new poll that gave President Biden a 33% approval rating, using the full weight of her office to call it an “outlier,” according to a memo shared with Axios.

Why it matters: By releasing a memo questioning the Quinnipiac University poll’s methodology, the White House is demonstrating how seriously it takes negative perceptions of the president’s job performance at the outset of a critical midterm year.

  • It's also acknowledging the president’s approval rating is well underwater — just not as deep as Quinnipiac found.
  • “The FiveThirtyEight average of all public polls finds the president’s approval is at 43% approval,” O’Malley Dillon writes. “Quinnipiac, on the other hand, is at 33% approval. This is drastically different from all other recent polls."
  • The poll, released Wednesday, showed 53% of Americans disapproved of the job Biden is doing, with 13% telling the pollster they didn’t have an opinion.
  • "We stand by our numbers," said Doug Schwartz, associate vice president and director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The big picture: Since the summer, Biden has been battered by events and his own miscalculations.

  • His signature Build Back Better agendas stalled in Congress, and his push for voting rights was undercut by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) right before he arrived in the Senate on Thursday to lobby for it with his fellow Democrats.
  • His administration was first caught flat-footed by the Delta variant of COVID-19 and now appears a step behind the Omicron variant as it surges across the country.
  • Also Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected his plan to force large companies to impose vaccine mandates on their employees.
  • His poll numbers turned sharply negative after America's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, during which 13 service members were killed by a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul.

What they're saying: “What you see in most of these polls is a real frustration and exhaustion with COVID and the fact that it’s not over,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • “We share that. We understand that. People are fatigued across the country.”

Flashback: Throughout the campaign and as president, Biden has been dismissive of polling.

  • “Polls are going to up and down and up and down,” he said at the G-20 summit in Rome last October. “They were high early, then they got medium, then they went back up and now they’re low."

Go deeper: In her critique, O’Malley Dillon targets the poll’s use of so-called “random digit dialing." She says the practice has been abandoned by many major polling organizations.

  • She also suggests Quinnipiac is allowing too many respondents to give a “don’t know” answer when asked about the job the president is doing, and therefore undercounts some soft support for the president.
  • “In this most recent poll, their 'don’t know' share was 11%, while the 538 average was 6%.”

Go deeper: Read the memo.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 12, 2022 - Politics & Policy

The Biden agenda is meeting a dead end

President Biden is seen through a TelePrompTer screen on Tuesday as he calls for preserving voting rights. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Voting reform looks as unlikely this year as Build Back Better:

  • Although President Biden is now championing voting protection as the most pressing domestic issue, top Democratic lawmakers see little path to passage of anything like what the party’s base is demanding.

Why it matters: As midterm campaigning ramps up, Biden’s biggest accomplishments could well be in his rear-view mirror.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats sink Ted Cruz's bill to sanction Nord Stream 2

Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate on Thursday failed to pass a bill sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, after the Biden administration aggressively lobbied Democrats to defeat Sen. Ted Cruz's effort to target the Putin-backed project.

Why it matters: The 55-44 vote is the culmination of Cruz's months-long push to force Democrats into an uncomfortable vote on Nord Stream 2, which the Ukrainian government has said is "no less an existential threat to our security" than the tens of thousands of Russian troops massing on its border. The bill needed 60 votes to pass.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket — Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021.
  2. Vaccines: Puerto Rico expands booster shot requirements — Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers — CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine.
  3. Politics: Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals — Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing vaccine.
  4. Economy: Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate.
  6. World: Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow