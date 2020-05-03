54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden, Warren call for increased oversight of coronavirus funds in joint op-ed

Ursula Perano

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren teamed up in a joint op-ed in McClatchy to call for better oversight of coronavirus relief funds.

Why it matters: A CBS News poll released Sunday showed Warren is Democrats' top preference for Biden's running mate with 36% of the vote, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris at 19%, Stacey Abrams at 14% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 13%.

  • Biden said in December — well before he was the presumptive nominee — that he would consider Warren as a potential running mate.

What they're saying: The pair called for anti-corruption reforms in three core areas: protections against conflicts of interest, more extensive public reporting of lobbying, and the strengthening of oversight powers.

  • Conflicts of interest: "Both of us have long refused to own or trade in individual stocks while in office, and this should be a requirement, not a choice, for members of Congress and other government officials responsible for the recovery programs."
  • Lobbying: "Big corporations that will apply for or accept bailout funds should not be able to engage in political spending or to use their resources and political clout to lobby for bailout legislation that helps them, not the Americans and small businesses in need."
  • Oversight: "Inspectors general should be shielded from removal except for what’s codified as 'good cause.' Whistleblowers must be protected. While the Federal Reserve recently agreed to disclose certain key information, the full details of every bailout deal the Treasury Department or the Fed strikes with a company must be made public."

What to watch: "If Congress and the Trump administration are unwilling to act now, then we will ensure that these changes are made in January 2021, both through new legislation and immediate executive commitments made by the Biden administration," the pair wrote.

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,483,194 — Total deaths: 246,027 — Total recoveries — 1,113,454Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 1,148,004 — Total deaths: 67,155 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. States: Cuomo announces regional consortium for buying PPE to reduce competition — Ohio governor explains decision to rescind face mask order in stores.
  4. Business: Gilead's CEO said the company has donated its entire supply of the antiviral medication remdesivir to the federal government.
  5. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Kudlow defends comments from February claiming virus was "contained."
  6. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown — Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  7. 2020: Amid VP speculation, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren team up in a joint op-ed calling for better oversight of coronavirus relief funds.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 41 mins ago
Jacob Knutson

Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown

Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

The Italian government announced that confirmed coronavirus deaths in the country increased by 174 on Sunday, well below the 474 jump it reported on Saturday.

Why it matters: It's the smallest daily increase in fatalities the country has seen since March 10, when the Italian government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

Jacob Knutson

Cuomo announces 7-state consortium for buying PPE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware are forming a regional consortium to reduce competition when purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE).

Why it matters: Cuomo and other governors have long complained that competition between states, private businesses and the federal government for critical coronavirus supplies has needlessly driven up prices in a time of emergency.

