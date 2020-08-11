47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says men may be "insulted" by Biden picking a woman for VP

Photos: Mark Makela/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump suggested Tuesday that some men feel "insulted" by Joe Biden's promise to choose a woman as his running mate, telling Fox Sports Radio that the former vice president has "roped himself into a certain group of people.”

Why it matters: The comments come as Biden's campaign is expected to announce his pick imminently, drawing a close to a slow, deliberative process that has highlighted the fundamental differences between his campaign and Trump's re-election effort.

  • Biden's confidants have told Axios that they believe his choices for vice president have narrowed to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former national security adviser Susan Rice.
  • The vice presidential nominee is slated to speak at the Democratic convention on Wednesday, according to a newly released schedule.

What he's saying: "I would be inclined to go a different route than what he's done," Trump said about Biden's promise to choose a woman. "He roped himself into a certain group of people. Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine."

Between the lines: Biden's VP pick is especially important for Team Trump, advisers told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

  • If Biden's running mate is hard to depict as a wild-eyed radical, it could undercut Trump's strategy of trying to convince voters Biden is an empty vessel to be filled by the policies of the "radical left."

Jonathan Swan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: New Trump ad doubles down on radical left frame for Biden

Combination images of President Trump and Joe Biden. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images/Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Trump campaign launches a new ad Tuesday in five early-voting states that hits Joe Biden on taxes and immigration, redoubling a strategy to paint the Democratic nominee as a tool of the radical left.

Driving the news: "In His Own Words" will be a "high seven figure" spend running in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin, a senior campaign official tells Axios.

Hans Nichols
Aug 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump tries to set a tax trap for Biden

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is trying to lure Joe Biden into a Walter Mondale trap — attempting to force the Democratic nominee to embrace middle-class tax increases as part of his election strategy.

Why it matters: With his Saturday evening executive action to unilaterally rewrite the tax code, Trump again is demonstrating the lengths to which he’ll go to change the conversation — and try to make the election a choice between him and Biden, and not a referendum on him.

Jonathan SwanAlexi McCammond
Aug 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Trump's debate prep

Trump and Christie. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Two weekends ago, President Trump met with a group of his closest aides in the conference room of his Bedminster golf club to discuss a subject that has been weighing heavily on his mind: the three scheduled debates with Joe Biden.

Behind the scenes: In the room with Trump were his son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior adviser Jason Miller, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who role-played Hillary Clinton in Trump's 2016 debate prep sessions.

