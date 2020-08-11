President Trump suggested Tuesday that some men feel "insulted" by Joe Biden's promise to choose a woman as his running mate, telling Fox Sports Radio that the former vice president has "roped himself into a certain group of people.”

Why it matters: The comments come as Biden's campaign is expected to announce his pick imminently, drawing a close to a slow, deliberative process that has highlighted the fundamental differences between his campaign and Trump's re-election effort.

Biden's confidants have told Axios that they believe his choices for vice president have narrowed to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former national security adviser Susan Rice.

The vice presidential nominee is slated to speak at the Democratic convention on Wednesday, according to a newly released schedule.

What he's saying: "I would be inclined to go a different route than what he's done," Trump said about Biden's promise to choose a woman. "He roped himself into a certain group of people. Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine."

Between the lines: Biden's VP pick is especially important for Team Trump, advisers told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

If Biden's running mate is hard to depict as a wild-eyed radical, it could undercut Trump's strategy of trying to convince voters Biden is an empty vessel to be filled by the policies of the "radical left."

