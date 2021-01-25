Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden said on Monday that he believes America will be on track for 1 million vaccinations a day within the next three weeks, with the possibility of soon upping that number to 1.5 million vaccinations a day.

Why it matters: The president said on Monday that he thinks any American who wants a vaccine can expect to receive one by spring. He added, "I feel confident that by summer we're gonna be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity."

  • Newly appointed Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky said on Sunday that the Biden administration does not know the current number of COVID-19 vaccines available due to a lack of data gathering by the agency under former President Trump.
  • Walensky noted that the unclear inventory has made it more difficult for states to accurately plan their distributions.

Of note: The Washington Post reports the U.S. was already well on the way to 1 million vaccines per day.

Torey Van Oot, author of Tampa Bay
10 hours ago - Health

What's next for Minnesota's COVID vaccine rollout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

State officials say President Biden's pledge to complete 100 million coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days could result in the state getting enough doses to come close to hitting herd immunity in the coming months.

Why it matters: If successful, it could mean returning to a state more closely resembling normalcy this summer. But getting there would require a big lift.

Sara FischerFadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Health

Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign

Photo: plus49/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Budweiser said Monday it's giving up its iconic in-game Super Bowl airtime for the first time in 37 years, and will instead donate $1 million to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s Vaccine Education Initiative.

Why it matters: The move is one of many fan-favorite traditions that will be lost at this year's game because of the pandemic.

Fadel Allassan
10 hours ago - Health

Merck ends COVID-19 vaccine development

Photo: TOM MIHALEK/AFP via Getty Images

Merck & Co. is ending development of its two experimental COVID-19 vaccines, after early data showed they could not produce immune responses to the virus, the company announced Monday.

Why it matters: The news leaves one of the top pharmaceutical companies out of the running for producing a vaccine, as demand for the inoculation is outstripping supply.

