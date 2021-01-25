Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Biden said on Monday that he believes America will be on track for 1 million vaccinations a day within the next three weeks, with the possibility of soon upping that number to 1.5 million vaccinations a day.
Why it matters: The president said on Monday that he thinks any American who wants a vaccine can expect to receive one by spring. He added, "I feel confident that by summer we're gonna be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity."
- Newly appointed Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky said on Sunday that the Biden administration does not know the current number of COVID-19 vaccines available due to a lack of data gathering by the agency under former President Trump.
- Walensky noted that the unclear inventory has made it more difficult for states to accurately plan their distributions.
Of note: The Washington Post reports the U.S. was already well on the way to 1 million vaccines per day.