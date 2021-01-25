Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day

President Biden said on Monday that he believes America will be on track for 1 million vaccinations a day within the next three weeks, with the possibility of soon upping that number to 1.5 million vaccinations a day.

Why it matters: The president said on Monday that he thinks any American who wants a vaccine can expect to receive one by spring. He added, "I feel confident that by summer we're gonna be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity."

Newly appointed Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky said on Sunday that the Biden administration does not know the current number of COVID-19 vaccines available due to a lack of data gathering by the agency under former President Trump.

Walensky noted that the unclear inventory has made it more difficult for states to accurately plan their distributions.

Of note: The Washington Post reports the U.S. was already well on the way to 1 million vaccines per day.