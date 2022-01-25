Biden: "There is not going to be any American forces moving into Ukraine"

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that he does not foresee U.S. troops moving into Ukraine.

Why it matters: Biden's comments come as tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, and a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears increasingly likely.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced that 8,500 U.S. troops have been placed on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to assist NATO if necessary.

What he's saying: "There is not going to be any American forces moving into Ukraine," Biden said.