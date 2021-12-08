Biden unveils "Building a Better America" branding

President Biden today launched a new website and unveiled bold new branding as part of a nationwide tour to sell the benefits of his infrastructure package.

Why it matters: The White House says passage of the new law shows the ability to "forge bipartisan consensus and prove our democracy can deliver big wins" even in these toxic times.

Graphic: The White House

The "Building a Better America" branding above will be unveiled today during a Biden trip to Kansas City, Missouri. He'll highlight provisions to rebuild roads and bridges, upgrade public transit, replace water infrastructure and create union jobs.