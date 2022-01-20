Sign up for our daily briefing

Ukraine president to Biden: "There are no minor incursions"

Zachary Basu

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Thursday to President Biden's suggestion that a "minor incursion" by Russia may not draw the same response as a large invasion, which some in Kyiv saw as inviting Russian aggression.

What he's saying: "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power," Zelensky tweeted.

Context: Biden told reporters during a marathon press conference Wednesday evening that "Russia will be held accountable if it invades. And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera."

  • "But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia," he added.
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki later issued a statement clarifying that Biden was referring to Russia's "extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics," and that this type of behavior would be met with a "reciprocal" response from the West.

Why it matters: Biden's seemingly off-the-cuff remark reflected what many fear is a reality — the U.S. and its European allies are divided on what type of Russian actions should trigger the "massive" consequences they have promised.

  • Biden openly acknowledged when pressed about his comments that "there are differences within NATO" about how to respond — moments after he warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to divide NATO.
  • Top U.S. officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have sought to present a united front with Europe in their dozens of diplomatic engagements over the past weeks. Biden's comments momentarily undermined those efforts.

The big picture: The Ukrainian government has pushed for the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia now, arguing that this would be the best way to signal to Putin that the West is serious about deterrence.

  • “Speaking of minor and full incursions or full invasion, you cannot be half-aggressive. You’re either aggressive or you’re not aggressive,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Wall Street Journal.
  • "We should not give Putin the slightest chance to play with quasi-aggression or small incursion operations. This aggression was there since 2014. This is the fact."

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
27 mins ago - World

Putin is challenging Ukraine's "right to exist," Blinken says

Blinken (L) speaks in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: Kay Nietfeld - Pool/Getty

Secretary of State Tony Blinken put the stakes of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in stark terms on Thursday, saying Vladimir Putin's threat is a direct challenge to Ukraine's "right to exist" as an independent country and a democracy.

What he's saying: “There’s been a lot of speculation about President Putin’s true intentions, but we don’t actually have to guess. He’s told us, repeatedly. He’s laying the groundwork for an invasion because he doesn’t believe Ukraine is a sovereign nation," Blinken said during a speech in Berlin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jared Kushner wants to Trump-proof his private equity future

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Jared Kushner appears to have convinced the private equity market that he'll stick with his new firm, called Affinity Partners, even if his father-in-law returns to the White House.

The big picture: Private equity is littered with former presidential advisers and cabinet officials, and Trump's is proving to be no different.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
2 hours ago - Health

The drugs pushing prescription prices down for Medicare patients

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although net prices of brand-name drugs have increased significantly over the last decade, the savings produced by generics have actually driven average prescription prices down in Medicare's pharmacy benefit and Medicaid, according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

Why it matters: The analysis reiterates that the generic market is largely working as intended.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow