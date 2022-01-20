Ukraine president to Biden: "There are no minor incursions"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Thursday to President Biden's suggestion that a "minor incursion" by Russia may not draw the same response as a large invasion, which some in Kyiv saw as inviting Russian aggression.

What he's saying: "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power," Zelensky tweeted.

Context: Biden told reporters during a marathon press conference Wednesday evening that "Russia will be held accountable if it invades. And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera."

"But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia," he added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki later issued a statement clarifying that Biden was referring to Russia's "extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics," and that this type of behavior would be met with a "reciprocal" response from the West.

Why it matters: Biden's seemingly off-the-cuff remark reflected what many fear is a reality — the U.S. and its European allies are divided on what type of Russian actions should trigger the "massive" consequences they have promised.

Biden openly acknowledged when pressed about his comments that "there are differences within NATO" about how to respond — moments after he warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to divide NATO.

Top U.S. officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have sought to present a united front with Europe in their dozens of diplomatic engagements over the past weeks. Biden's comments momentarily undermined those efforts.

The big picture: The Ukrainian government has pushed for the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia now, arguing that this would be the best way to signal to Putin that the West is serious about deterrence.