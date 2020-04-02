41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign asks Trump campaign to pull video, testing Twitter

Alexi McCammond

Photos: Mandel Ngan, Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is calling on President Trump's re-election campaign to pull a "wildly irresponsible" video from Twitter that splices in sound to falsely depict Biden calling the coronavirus a hoax — and they're asking Twitter to remove the ad if the president's campaign won't.

Driving the news: Trump campaign officials are using the video posted today to try to force Twitter to act, or to paint the company as biased, after it declined to pull down a different video from a pro-Biden group that the president's team says deliberately used sound of his own words out of context.

  • The ad to which Trump's team objects says the president refused to take the virus threat seriously and includes audio of him saying "this is their new hoax."
  • Trump campaign officials say that shouldn't be allowed because he was talking about Democrats politicizing the virus, not the reality of the virus itself.

Why it matters: This raises the stakes for the role of social media companies in refereeing questions of free speech versus deep fakes, disinformation and misinformation in the 2020 election.

What they're saying: "This is a wildly irresponsible tactic by the Trump campaign that attempts to draw a bizarre and false equivalence, and is purposefully misleading voters," Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo tells Axios in a statement.

  • "Disinformation and deceptively manipulated media have no place in our public discourse, and must not be tolerated in this campaign," Ducklo said.
  • "Twitter cannot allow their platform to be a mechanism to spread lies and fake media, and if the Trump campaign won't do the right thing, Twitter should remove the video immediately."

A Trump campaign official who declined to speak on the record told Axios on background that "Twitter has so far effectively instituted a 'Biden protection rule,' refusing to apply their manipulated media label to video and audio of President Trump that every independent fact-checker says is false."

  • The new video to which the Biden campaign is objecting "forces the issue and makes Twitter decide" whether to enforce rules "fairly and equally" or have a policy that's a "partisan sham."

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Twitter labels Biden clip retweeted by Trump as "manipulated media"

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter has placed a "manipulated media" label on an edited video of 2020 candidate Joe Biden delivering a speech. The video was originally tweeted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by President Trump.

Why it matters: This appears to be the first time Twitter has used that label to call out a visual that it considers to have been doctored with the intention of manipulating users.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 9, 2020 - Technology
Sara Fischer

Why labeling misinformation on social media can be so tricky

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook have struggled with ways label misinformation without appearing biased or without baiting users to game the system.

Why it matters: It may seem obvious that tech companies should let users know when something is false, but sometimes, calling out false content can have unintended consequences.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Economy & Business
Alexi McCammond

How the coronavirus is changing Joe Biden's campaign playbook

Vice President Joe Biden holds a virtual campaign event in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

He built a TV studio at home, starts each day with three hours of medical and economic impact briefings, and checks in with congressional leaders. And, we're not talking about President Trump.

State of play: Joe Biden is overhauling his campaign — and standing up a shadow presidency of sorts — amid a national emergency that's eclipsed all other news.

Go deeperArrowMar 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy