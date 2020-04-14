53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's primary triumph opens Democrats' map against Trump

Neal Rothschild
Data: Real Clear Politics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Joe Biden's resurgence to become the Democrats' presumptive nominee is opening new paths to defeat President Trump, swing-state polls show.

The big picture: If Biden can keep his current leads over Trump in general-election matchups, it could create opportunities for pickups of three big states — Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

  • That's without hurting Dems' chances to take back Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the key wins that sent Trump to the White House in 2016.

The Real Clear Politics national polling average shows that either Biden (+5.9%) or Sanders (+4.2%) would have been positioned to defeat Trump if the election were held today, but the role of the Electoral College means the results will come down to a handful of key states.

  • Sanders' endorsement of Biden on Monday shows a quick turn toward unity for Democrats. In 2016, it took Sanders until July to endorse Hillary Clinton.
  • It's still too early to know whether the coronavirus pandemic will make voters more or less likely to rally around Trump come November or what the impact will be on voter turnout in those key states. A number of the surveys that comprise these polling averages were done pre-pandemic.

By the numbers: Of the states that held primaries before the pandemic paralyzed the country, Biden ran up margins in the places that will matter most in November.

Florida would be the big general election prize, with 29 electoral votes. Polls show it's the biggest reach for Biden — but it's also the most crucial for Trump to keep.

  • The RCP average puts the state at essentially a draw right now, with Biden leading Trump by 0.4 percentage points. In matchups against Sanders, Trump led by an average of 4.3 percentage points.
  • Included in that average is a recent, robust UNF poll of 3,244 registered voters conducted in the first week of April that gave Biden a 6-point advantage over the president.
  • Trump doubled down on his ties to the state by moving his official residency to Palm Beach in October.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' slow coronavirus responses have the potential to hurt Trump in November if voters associate infections, deaths or economic pain more broadly with Republican leadership.

Between the lines: These state-by-state polls come during a period of relative popularity for Trump. Gallup surveys show his approval in the first few months of 2020 in the highest range of his presidency.

Yes, but: State polls have a shoddy track record in forecasting Trump's performance.

  • Clinton had a 55% chance of winning Florida in 2016, according to FiveThirtyEight's pre-election forecasts. She was also given more than a 75% chance to win each of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
  • She lost all four.

What they're saying: A Trump campaign official argued that the polling averages don't reflect reality because a number of them incorporate surveys that are only as recent as February or early March.

  • Said Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine: “Any inclination that polling 7 months ahead of Election Day is an accurate predictor of outcome is ridiculous. Just ask pollsters in 2016 how their predictions worked out for them."
  • A Biden aide said the campaign has been encouraged by his performance throughout the primary season in areas that Democrats flipped from red to blue in the 2018 midterms.

Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev

Biden and Sanders work toward truce on big issues

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden isn’t about to become Bernie Sanders, but he’s signaling that there’s potential for more common ground on issues such as health care, student debt, climate change and more in the weeks ahead.

What to watch: As Biden courts Sanders' endorsement, their teams will hold policy discussions in the next few weeks with the expectation that Biden will incorporate some elements of Sanders' agenda, a person familiar with those plans tells Axios.

Apr 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on a livestream Monday that he's endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, five days after suspending his own presidential campaign.

Why it matters: It's an effort to unify the Democratic Party behind the presumptive nominee after a divisive primary. "We have to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House," Sanders told Biden.

Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's debate: A new Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the Democratic debate at Gaillard Center, Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Viewers tuning in to tonight’s Democratic debate will meet a new Joe Biden — one who’s adopted two new progressive policies from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and who’s eager to pull their supporters away from the movement they’ve built into his own coalition.

Why it matters: This could very well be the last primary debate of the 2020 cycle, and Biden knows he has to start the work of winning over Sanders’ supporters before Sanders drops out.

Mar 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy