Biden calls Trump America's first racist president

Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden claimed that President Trump is the first racist to be elected to the White House during a virtual town hall on Wednesday, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Biden has previously said that Trump stokes racism, but this marks the first time Biden has directly called Trump a racist, the Post notes.

What Biden is saying: “No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

  • Biden also criticized Trump's preference for calling COVID-19 the "China virus," saying, "the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

  • 12 U.S. presidents owned enslaved people at some point during their lives, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson.
  • President Woodrow Wilson has been criticized for some of his policies that negatively impacted Black Americans, prompting Princeton University to remove his name from buildings in late June.

Biden and Obama to talk Trump in new campaign video

Photo via YouTube

Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama sat down in-person to discuss systemic racism, the coronavirus pandemic and President Trump's handling of those issues for a new campaign video that will be released Thursday.

Why it matters: You'll only see more of Obama in the months leading up to the election as he helps sell Biden's pitch to voters that he's better suited than Trump to help the country get past a slew of national crises.

Biden vows to end Trump travel ban on Muslim-majority nations if elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on July 14. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to end President Trump's signature travel ban on people from Muslim-majority nations "on day one" if he's elected.

Of note: Biden made the pledge during an online address at the "Million Muslim Votes" summit. It's rare for a presidential nominee, presumptive or otherwise, to address large Muslim audiences. Organizers of the event, hosted by the Muslim American advocacy group Emgage Action, told NPR they can't recall a nominee ever doing so.

Biden releases $700B caregivers plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden giving a speech about his "Build Back Better" plan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden released the third plank of his "Build Back Better" economic recovery plan Tuesday, which would cost $775 billion over 10 years and aims to create 3 million new caregiving or education jobs.

The big picture: The Biden campaign is trying to make a big splash with their economic policy rollouts, deploying former 2020 rivals to help pitch the plans and sending the former vice president out to give remarks in person in Delaware.

