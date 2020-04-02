Biden and Trump are working out details for a call about coronavirus
Former Vice President Joe Biden after giving remarks about the coronavirus. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joe Biden said during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday night that his staff is working with President Trump and his team to set up a call about the coronavirus and how he can help.
The state of play: "Yesterday, the Trump administration suggested I should call the president to offer my help," Biden said, chuckling. "Well, I’m happy to hear he’ll take my call; my team's working with him to set it up."
Why it matters: A call would mark a surprising shift in behavior between the two men, who have otherwise been critical of one another on personal and political matters.
President Trump said Wednesday he would "absolutely" take a call with Biden.
- "Oh sure, absolutely. I'd love to speak with him," the president said at his daily briefing. "I always found him to be a nice guy."
- During his virtual fundraiser, Biden said that for week's he's been offering advice and proposing policies for Trump to adopt. "When I released the initial plan for COVID on March 12, I said the president was welcome, I encouraged him to adopt everything in the plan and take credit for it."