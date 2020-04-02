1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Trump are working out details for a call about coronavirus

Alexi McCammond

Former Vice President Joe Biden after giving remarks about the coronavirus. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden said during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday night that his staff is working with President Trump and his team to set up a call about the coronavirus and how he can help.

The state of play: "Yesterday, the Trump administration suggested I should call the president to offer my help," Biden said, chuckling. "Well, I’m happy to hear he’ll take my call; my team's working with him to set it up."

Why it matters: A call would mark a surprising shift in behavior between the two men, who have otherwise been critical of one another on personal and political matters.

President Trump said Wednesday he would "absolutely" take a call with Biden.

  • "Oh sure, absolutely. I'd love to speak with him," the president said at his daily briefing. "I always found him to be a nice guy."
  • During his virtual fundraiser, Biden said that for week's he's been offering advice and proposing policies for Trump to adopt. "When I released the initial plan for COVID on March 12, I said the president was welcome, I encouraged him to adopt everything in the plan and take credit for it."

Sara FischerStef W. Kight

Campaigns turn to texting as coronavirus spreads

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Peer-to-peer (P2P) texting is experiencing a massive uptick in political campaigns throughout the country now that in-person campaign activities and forms of voter outreach are being suspended to protect public health, P2P experts and campaigns tell Axios.

Why it matters: Campaign tactics like rallies, town halls, phone banking and canvassing are becoming harder to do as officials urge people to quarantine themselves and stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ursula PeranoAlexi McCammond

Biden and Sanders outline coronavirus plans of attack

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke on Thursday to address Americans and weigh in on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture, via Axios' Margaret Talev: Biden and Sanders are looking to establish their own credentials for crisis management as they compete for the nomination to challenge President Trump in November. But they're also part of a broader pushback against the administration's coronavirus response, which has been criticized for being too slow, not aggressive enough in terms of testing and containment, and undercut by Trump's own rhetoric.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 1 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Novel coronavirus infections have surpassed the 1 million mark after "near exponential growth" that's reached "almost every country," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday.

The big picture: Policy responses to the global coronavirus crisis have been every-country-for-itself and — in the case of the U.S. and China — tinged with geopolitics. But, the scientific work underway to understand the virus and develop a vaccine has been globalized on an unprecedented scale.

