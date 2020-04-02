Joe Biden said during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday night that his staff is working with President Trump and his team to set up a call about the coronavirus and how he can help.

The state of play: "Yesterday, the Trump administration suggested I should call the president to offer my help," Biden said, chuckling. "Well, I’m happy to hear he’ll take my call; my team's working with him to set it up."

Why it matters: A call would mark a surprising shift in behavior between the two men, who have otherwise been critical of one another on personal and political matters.

President Trump said Wednesday he would "absolutely" take a call with Biden.